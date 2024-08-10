The Rookie star Tru Valentino breaks silence after sudden Season 7 exit

The Rookie Season 7 will look different as cast member Tru Valentino has exited the show as Aaron Thorsen.

Tru joined The Rookie in Season 4 as new boot Aaron, who was a famous TikTok personality acquitted of murder that made headlines.

Taking to Instagram after news of his impending departure broke, Tru said goodbye to fans.

“I will always cherish my time on The Rookie but couldn’t be more excited for what the future has in store,” he began his message.

True went on to praise the friends he made on the show and the opportunities he was given.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“I adore the friends and relationships made while being there. It was such and amazing opportunity and feel so lucky to have had the last 3 seasons,” Tru expressed.

The actor ended his message by thanking fans and hinting The Rookie fans may not have seen the last of him.

“Thank you to the best fans in the world, I know I don’t talk much but I appreciate you all so much. You never know who may pop back up in the Mid-Wilshire precinct. Until then 7 Adam 19 this is officer Thorsen, Over and out!” read the end of his message.

Tru breaks his silence on leaving The Rookie. Pic credit: @tru_valentino/Instagram

Why is Tru Valentino leaving The Rookie?

Aaron was brought in as a replacement for Jackson (Titus Makin Jr.) after the character was killed in the Season 4 premiere episode.

Titus Makin Jr. opted to leave The Rookie on his own accord, but is that case with Tru? Well that we do not know just yet.

TVLine confirmed that Tru was no longer a series regular on The Rookie. The news broke shortly after Tru wasn’t at San Diego Comic-Con with the rest of the cast.

As of this writing, though, no reason was given for Tru’s sudden exit. We know that two new recurring characters will be introduced.

Nathan Fillion (Nolan), Alyssa Diaz (Lopez ), Richard T. Jones (Sergeant Grey), Melissa O’Neil (Chen), Mekia Cox (Harper), Shawn Ashmore (Wesley), Eric Winter (Bradford) and Jenna Dewan (Bailey) are all back for more drama a Mid-Wilshire professionally and personally.

The Rookie Season 7 is filming, with several cast members sharing snaps on social media.

When will The Rookie Season 7 premiere?

There is some good and bad news for The Rookie fans. Season 7 is filming but the show won’t hit ABC airwaves until this winter. The Rookie was moved to be one of ABC’s mid-season shows.

Although The Rookie Season 7 won’t premiere until January or February 2025, once it does, fans should get brand new episodes until the end. That means no hiatus or, at the very least, a small one.

Season 7 of The Rookie is expected to be anywhere from 18 to 22 episodes, but a specific count has yet to be revealed.

What do you think of Tru leaving The Rookie?

The Rookie is currently on hiatus on ABC. Seasons 1-6 are streaming on Peacock.