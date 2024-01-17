Jenna Dewan is pregnant: Are Bailey and Nolan on The Rookie having a baby?

Jenna Dewan has revealed she is pregnant with her third child and second with her fiance, Steve Kazee.

Earlier today, The Rookie star shared her exciting news in a way that paid tribute to her talented baby daddy.

In a social media reel, Jenna shinned a stoplight on Steve as he strummed the guitar and sang in the bathroom.

The video then turns to Jenna enjoying a bubble bath and covering up to ensure her chest wasn’t exposed.

What was visible, though, was Jenna’s growing belly, exposing her baby bump.

“Think if I make @stevekazee serenade me every night the baby will get his voice??” was the caption on her Instagram post.

Jenna’s news has The Rookie fans buzzing about whether her character Bailey will be pregnant, too.

Are Bailey and Nolan on The Rookie having a baby?

The Rookie has become known for writing in the real-life pregnancies of the actresses on the show.

Alyssa Diaz’s pregnancy with her first child was written in during Season 3 when her character Angela Lopez and Wesley Evers (Shawn Ashmore) were also expecting their first child.

Although Angela was pregnant on Season 5 with her and Wesley’s second child, Alyssa has never confirmed she had a second child.

Season 4 of The Rookie featured Mekia Cox’s real-life second pregnancy, as her character, Nyla Harper, unexpectedly got pregnant by her new boyfriend, James Murray (Arjay Smith).

All of this means that John Nolan (Nathan Fillion) and Bailey could very well have a baby during Season 6.

Jenna has shared several videos from filming for Season 6, but nothing has even given a hint as to whether her pregnancy will be written into the show.

Jenna Dewan reveals baby number three will be her last

In an interview with Romper, Jenna opened up about her pregnancy, spilling that she just entered her second trimester. The 43-year-old actress also spilled she’s soaking up every minute of this pregnancy because it will be her last.

“You don’t race to the end because this is the last time. So there’s a bit of joy and a little sadness. I’m really trying to enjoy it all and not try to just get through the days,” Jenna expressed to the outlet.

Since this will be the last child for Jenna and Steve, they have opted to be surprised instead of finding out the sex of the baby.

Jenna Dewan is expecting her third child. The Rookie star is already mom to Callum with Steve and daughter Everly with her ex-husband Channing Tatum.

The Rookie fans will have to tune in to find out if Bailey and Nolan are also having a baby.

It’s a good thing the wait for the new season is almost over!

The Rookie Season 6 premieres on Tuesday, February 20 at 9/8c on ABC.