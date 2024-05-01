The Price Is Right contestant screams about a game as Drew Carey calls it an ‘out-of-body experience’

For viewers of The Price Is Right, it’s not uncommon to see contestants get riled up when they’re trying to win big money or prizes.

The popular show features games where viewers guess the prices of various household products or big-ticket items to win prizes.

While most of these games involve skill and smarts, contestants also get to participate in games or rounds involving some luck.

That includes spinning the Wheel, where a contestant’s spins can win lots of cash. Viewers recently saw a contestant in disbelief over his luck spinning the Wheel.

However, another contestant was full of emotion as she yelled on stage to Drew Carey about one of the pricing games.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

The game show host even described her reaction to the pricing game as an “out-of-body experience.”

Contestant becomes emotional during The Price Is Right

One of the popular games that viewers often see on The Price Is Right is Plinko.

In the game, contestants can earn up to five Plinko chips to drop down the game board to win money. Slots at the bottom of the board have values from $0 to $10,000.

With that in mind, someone can win as much as $50,000 from the game.

One contestant had to catch her breath before learning she was playing the game.

That’s because of her impressive bid to get on stage next to Drew. On the show, four contestants are lined up at the podiums and try to bid as close as possible to the price of the product shown without going over.

A contestant named Barbara hit the price right on the money. Her $700 bid won her the product and had her screaming with excitement as she went on stage. The show host revealed she won $500 for a perfect guess.

She caught her breath, and Drew said they couldn’t stop after she’d won “some little 1200 bucks.” Barbara then learned she was going to play Plinko.

“Ahhh, I can’t believe it! I can’t believe it,” she yelled, clapping before joining Drew near the game board.

“I think Barbara’s having an out-of-body experience,” Drew said as he handed her a Plinko chip.

Barbara’s Plinko experience went even better, as her first chip dropped into the $10,000 spot.

“No way! No way!” she yelled and screamed as the audience cheered her on.

Barbara replicated her success as the second chip hit that $10,000 spot.

“Another one!” Drew yelled as the celebration continued.

Her other chips weren’t quite as successful but still resulted in a $1,000 hit. By the time she finished the game, she’d won $21,000 from Plinko, $500 from her accurate bidding, and a $700 prize.

Viewers reacted to contestant’s emotional reactions on the game show

Many viewers commented about what happened after seeing Barbara’s emotions during her highlight moments on The Price Is Right.

One commenter wrote that it seemed she was about to have a “heart attack,” while another asked, “Could these winners be any more dramatic?”

“It’s almost like they pick them that way,” the commenter suggested.

Price Is Right fans weigh in. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

“We’re not just watching a game show, we’re watching a full-on party,” one commenter wrote.

Another said it made their “heart happy” to see the contestant enjoying her big win on stage.

“I love how she just stands there and screams!” another commenter noted.

More fans of The Price Is Right share their thoughts. Pic credit: @therealpriceisright/Instagram

One individual commented the contestant gave “similar vibes as seeing Phish at the Sphere in Vegas.”

That comment referred to Drew, who made headlines for comments about the “life-altering” experience he had at a Phish concert in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In addition to making remarks on Twitter suggesting he “met God” during the event, he also told a wild story about his time at the April 2024 concert on CBS’ After Midnight.