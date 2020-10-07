The Good Doctor Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Good Doctor premiered in 2015 as a medical drama based on the 2013 South Korean television series of the same name.

In the series, Freddie Highmore stars as a young doctor and autistic savant who works at a fictional Northern California hospital.

The series has enjoyed great success through three seasons, with a fourth season on the way.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Here is everything we know so far about The Good Doctor Season 4.

This article provides everything known about The Good Doctor Season 4 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of The Good Doctor?

ABC renewed The Good Doctor in February for Season 4 while Season 3 was in full swing.

This is no surprise since the series has been one of the highest-rated and most-watched for ABC, the anchor for its Monday night programming schedule.

Read More The Good Doctor takes relationships a step or ten further in Episode 4

“The Good Doctor has been a cornerstone on Monday nights and is one of those special heartfelt series that fearlessly tackles inclusivity,” said ABC Entertainment president Karey Burke.

“David Shore’s thoughtful storytelling combined with an incredible cast led by Freddie Highmore’s nuanced performance as Dr. Shaun Murphy are what made this series a breakout hit over the past three seasons, and I’m excited to see where they take us next,” Burke added.

Release date latest: When does The Good Doctor Season 4 come out?

The Good Doctor will be one of the first popular network dramas to return following the coronavirus pandemic shut down early last season.

The Good Doctor will be back on Nov. 2, 2020, at 10/9c on ABC.

There is no official episode count yet, but the plan is for the production company to make between 18 and 20 shows, depending on possible delays due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Good Doctor Season 4 cast updates

Freddie Highmore will return as Dr. Shaun Murphy, a brilliant surgeon whose autism keeps him from creating typical relationships with certain patients and co-workers.

Antonia Thomas is cast as Dr. Claire Browne, a quick-thinking surgeon who was one of the first to befriend Shaun.

Hill Harper plays Dr. Marcus Andrews, a plastic surgeon who serves as the hospital president. He often goes to bat for Shaun.

Richard Schiff acts as Dr. Aaron Glassman, Shaun’s mentor and friend who beat brain cancer and who works as a surgeon at the hospital once again as he did before his diagnosis.

The Good Doctor also stars Christian Chang, Paige Spara, Fiona Gubelmann, and Will Yun Lee.

Jaskka Nicole, who played Dr. Carly Lever on previous seasons, has left the show. However, this actress’ character could return at some point during Season 4.

Nicholas Gonzales, who played Dr. Neil Melendez, is no longer on The Good Doctor since his character died at the end of Season 3.

A new face coming to the popular series is Noah Galvin (Dear Evan Hasen).

He joins Summer Brown, Bria Samoné Henderson (Mrs. America), and Brian Marc (The Kill Team) as recurring characters. Each plays a first-year resident hoping to earn a position at St. Bonaventure Hospital.

Galvin was cast as Dr. Asher Wolke, a former orthodox Jew who separated himself from his religious beliefs before attending medical school.

Brown plays Dr. Olivia Jackson, an insecure Harvard and Oxford graduate.

Henderson was cast as faithful Baptist Dr. Jordan Allen, a person who focuses on building more than just her medical career.

Marc’s role in The Good Doctor is as Dr. Enrique “Ricky” Guerin, a surfer who’s anything but laid back when it comes to his profession.

The Good Doctor Season 4 trailer

A teaser trailer hit in September for The Good Doctor Season 4, but the clip shows nothing about the new season and is mostly just snippets of Shaun in action while review blurbs flash on the screen.

The Good Doctor Season 4 spoilers

As a medical drama, The Good Doctor opted to use the coronavirus in its storylines going forward. Season 4 will show how the pandemic affects those in hospitals tasked with saving lives.

Actor Daniel Dae Kim, creator of the U.S. version of the series, previously tested positive for COVID-19.

Other shows set to take on the coronavirus in storylines are fellow medical drama Grey’s Anatomy and sitcom The Conners. NCIS: New Orleans is also rumored to be tackling the pandemic as well.

In The Good Doctor, lead actor Freddie Highmore as autistic Dr. Shaun Murphy often battles his own doubts while also needing to repeatedly prove himself to those working with and above him at the hospital.

The series attempts to shatter stereotypes about people with disabilities while also creating high drama that fans eat up week after week.

The two-part Season 4 opener of The Good Doctor will deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. At this point, it is unclear if this unfortunate situation affecting today’s world will continue to show up on the series throughout the new season.

The Good Doctor Season 4 premieres on ABC on Nov. 2, 2020, at 10/9c.