The Good Doctor final season spoilers: Look who’s back!

The revolving door at The Good Doctor continues to spin in its final season.

Original star Antonia Thomas has closed a deal to return as Dr. Claire Brown.

The deal is for two episodes, including the hit medical drama’s series finale.

Thomas was an original star but left as a series regular following The Good Doctor Season 4 and has returned for guest spots since.

It’s always nice when former stars return to give long-running shows a sendoff, and The Good Doctor hasn’t been the same since Thomas’ big exit.

Sadly, the once-hot series quickly lost too many cast members, and the show struggled to bounce back creatively.

It’s probably a big reason viewers started tuning out, which triggered ABC’s decision to cancel the show with its seventh season.

Thomas is not the only former star returning this season, with Brandon Larracuente locked in to return as Dr. Daniel Perez.

The Party of Five alum is returning for just one episode, but hey, we’ll take all the cameos we can get at this stage.

Through two episodes of its current season, the show hasn’t done very well at setting the scene that this is the final season.

That could be attributed to the cancellation news coming weeks into production.

Will The Good Doctor series finale have closure?

Bringing a long-running show to a close is no easy task, but cobbling together a last-minute farewell is even more challenging.

Fans deserve closure, so you’d think the network would be more open to adding additional episodes to the order to help with that.

The Good Doctor isn’t the only ABC drama getting the same treatment.

Grey’s Anatomy spin-off Station 19 is also ending after seven seasons, and there’s a very good chance we won’t be getting much closure because the creatives had planned the season to lead into the next.

The Good Doctor Season 7 has thus far focused on the highs and lows of Shaun (Freddie Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) as parents as their friends at the hospital are also going through some big changes in their lives.

Could Claire and Jared reunite?

Now that we know Thomas is returning per the Deadline report, there’s a chance that Claire and Jared (Chuku Modu) could be finding happiness.

They were driven apart when Modu left the series after the freshman season.

The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.