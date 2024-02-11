The Good Doctor boss reflects on series’ demise after 7 seasons

This time last year, The Good Doctor was set to continue and was even preparing a spinoff.

However, that all changed earlier this year when ABC decided to end the show after seven seasons.

Even worse?

We’re getting a truncated 10-episode season.

The Good Doctor EP David Shore opened up about the decision to end the series over the weekend during ABC’s portion of the Television Critics Association winter press tour.

While many believed the cancellation came too late in the game to craft a proper conclusion, Shore said the show is lucky enough “to plan the ending we want to do,” according to Deadline.

The Good Doctor is ending with fewer episodes than planned

Shore’s only issue with the series ending this season is that the show was initially expected to have 13 episodes.

Thanks to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes, many shows are targeting shorter episode orders than usual because the seasons are getting underway in the final months of the season.

Despite losing some planned episodes, Shore believes that going out on your own terms “is a blessing.”

Indeed, it certainly seemed like fans wouldn’t get a closure-filled conclusion for the series, but if the EP is to be believed, this will be quite the final season.

The series finale has already been teased

“We get to plan a great finale and do something the fans will love,” fellow EP Liz Friedman added.

Shore added that Shaun Murphy (played by Freddie Highmore) was a joy to write for and that he believes there will be moments in his life where he will wish he had the character to write for.

The Good Doctor Season 7 should be a very different season. Shaun (Highmore) and Lea (Paige Spara) are parents.

That should shake up the dynamics like never before.

Who will star in The Good Doctor Season 7?

The final season will also star Chuku Modu as Jared Kalu, Fiona Gubelmann as Morgan Reznick, Will Yun Lee as Alex Park, Christina Chang as Audrey Lim, Bria Samone Henderson as Jordan Allen, Noah Galvin as Asher Wolke, and Richard Schiff as Aaron Glassman.

Brandon Larracuente and Hill Harper are not returning as series regulars, with their characters getting written out of the show last season.

It’s unclear at this stage whether there will be any cameos from former stars during the final season.

Let’s face it: The Good Doctor has had a lot of cast turnover over the years.

Many other long-running shows are ending this season

The Good Doctor isn’t the only long-running ABC show ending this season.

The network has also confirmed Grey’s Anatomy spinoff Station 19 will conclude with its upcoming seventh season.

A reason for the decision has not been revealed, but it’s likely down to live ratings falling across the board, making the Broadcast TV ad market more challenging than ever.

The Good Doctor Season 7 is set to premiere Tuesday, February 20, at 10/9c on ABC.