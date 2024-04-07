The Good Doctor cast shares farewell messages as series wraps filming

The Good Doctor cast is scrubbing out for good.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, The Good Doctor is ending after a truncated seventh season of just 10 episodes.

Details are scarce about what’s on tap for the last five episodes, but we know they’ll pick up in the immediate aftermath of Asher Wolke’s murder.

However, many of the show’s cast members took to social media over the weekend to reveal that filming of the medical drama was wrapping up.

Given that we have just a handful of episodes left, we knew it was coming, but it doesn’t make it any less difficult.

The Good Doctor has had many questionable plots throughout its time on the air, but fans still tune in to watch the hit drama.

Fiona Gubelmann says goodbye to The Good Doctor

Fiona Gubelmann, who plays Morgan Reznick, shared a series of photos on Instagram alongside a caption in which she declared that the show has “been life changing.”

The actress went on to thank “everyone involved” with the series.

Will Yun Lee, who plays Dr. Alex Park, shared photos with Freddie Highmore, Paige Spara, and more co-stars.

“Lights out,” he captioned the post on Instagram.

Christina Chang, who plays Audrey Lim, shared a photo on her first day of filming and photos of her time with the show.

It’s hard to believe it’s been almost seven years since The Good Doctor hit the air.

The decision to cancel The Good Doctor came out of nowhere.

This time last year, ABC was prepping a spinoff titled The Good Lawyer, but the network nixed the show after a well-received backdoor pilot.

ABC saved 9-1-1 after FOX pulled the plug after six seasons, which could have contributed to the network’s strategy shift.

Before The Good Doctor ends its run for good next month, it will welcome back original stars Chuku Modu and Antonia Thomas.

There may also be some surprise cameos because the show has lost many big names over the years.

What other ABC shows are canceled?

The Good Doctor isn’t the only long-running show ending this season at ABC.

The network recently canceled Station 19, to the surprise of many.

The Grey’s Anatomy spinoff was also bumped to the 10/9c slot on Thursdays for the first time ever, so it seems ABC is ready to put the focus back on the mothership series.

Grey’s Anatomy has been renewed for Season 21, so that show won’t end soon.

The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Full episodes are available to stream on Hulu.