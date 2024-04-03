The Good Doctor kills off fan favorite as we approach series finale

The Good Doctor delivered one of the most shocking moments in its history on Tuesday night when it killed off a beloved character.

Noah Galvin’s Dr. Asher Wolke was killed off on The Good Doctor Season 7, Episode 5, in an antisemitic attack.

The shocking scenes played out after the doctor helped at a patient’s wedding and found individuals vandalizing a synagogue.

Asher tried to diffuse the situation by telling the group to leave, and just when it seemed like they were gone, they returned to attack the doctor and left him for dead.

The decision to write out such a huge character at the midway point of the final season is certainly a choice.

At the time of the heinous attack, Asher’s boyfriend, Jerome (Giacomo Baessato), was awaiting his return and planned to propose to him.

The shocking episode ended with a disclaimer

“If you or anyone you know has experienced antisemitism, racism, anti-LGBTQ+ related incidents or hate crimes, or if you want to learn more about what you can do to stop hate, please visit splcenter.org,” reads a title card that aired at the end of the episode.

The shocking moment changes the landscape of the series as we head into the final episodes of the final season.

Galvin has been a recurring player on the medical drama since The Good Doctor Season 4 before landing a series regular promotion the following season because fans connected with his character.

The series continues next week with an episode that finds the team dealing with a “mass casualty event that forces them to put aside their emotions following a recent tragedy.”

That tragedy is, of course, the untimely death of Dr. Asher Wolke.

The Good Doctor has killed off many series regulars

The Good Doctor is no stranger to killing off series regulars, with fans revolting after the show killed off Nicholas Gonzalez’s Dr. Neil Melendez at the close of Season 3.

The series has never been the same since, with storylines going in circles since.

While the show was still expected to be a priority for ABC following Season 7, the network announced in January that the show had been canceled following a truncated season.

With just five episodes left, there’s a chance the show will end without closure for longtime fans because the cancellation came very late in the game.

Some former stars are expected to return for the series finale.

The Good Doctor isn’t the only ABC show getting canceled this season. The network has also nixed Station 19 after seven seasons.

The Good Doctor airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on ABC.