The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo series coming to Amazon

The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo is coming to Amazon, but it will have a new and unique spin on the story. While Lisbeth Salander is the main character in the new series, it will not be based on the books.

This will be the fourth time that the Stieg Larsson character will see an adaptation based on her stories.

What is Amazon’s Lisbeth Salander about?

The new Amazon television show based on The Girl With the Dragon Tattoo will be based on the present-day exploits of character Lisbeth Salander.

According to Variety, this will not be a continuation of the movies or a sequel to those. The series will be a new self-contained series about the character.

Somewhat, it might be something like the Jack Ryan series on Amazon that was in the world of the Tom Clancy novels or the series based on Hanna.

This will be completely new characters and a new story outside of Lisbeth Salander herself.

Before this, there was the Dragon Tattoo trilogy that launched in 2009 in Sweden. Noomi Rapace and Michael Nyqvist played Lisbeth and Mikael from the novels. These included The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Girl Who Played with Fire, and The Girl Who Kicked the Hornets’ Nest.

In 2011, David Fincher released an American version of The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, with Rooney Mara and Daniel Craig in the lead roles. It was supposed to be the start of the American trilogy but only made it through one movie.

In 2018, Fede Alvarez directed The Girl in the Spider’s Web. This was a new book adapted for film and was not written by Larsson, who died in 2004 at the age of 50. He passed away before any of the Lisbeth Salander books were published.

Who will play Lisbeth Salander in new Dragon Tattoo series?

Variety mentions that there is no word on who the studio will cast to play Lisbeth Salander.

Noomi Rapace portrayed her in the Swedish films. Since then, she has enjoyed success internationally, taking on roles in blockbusters like Sherlock Holmes A Game of Shadows and Prometheus.

Rooney Mara took on the role in David Fincher’s American version. She has since stuck to mostly critically acclaimed smaller movies like Her, Lion, and A Ghost Story.

The newest movie in the franchise, The Girl in the Spider’s Web, saw Claire Foy take on the role. Foy is best known for her role as Queen Elizabeth II in The Crown on Netflix.