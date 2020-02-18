The Flash promo: Iris is trapped in a mirror in A Girl Named Sue

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

Last week on The Flash, it was revealed that Iris was trapped in a mirror prison while a Mirror Iris infiltrated her life with Barry, Team Flash, and Team Citizen on the other side. Does the promo for A Girl Named Sue have any clues for what’s coming next?

The promo focuses very heavily on Iris in the mirror prison but the synopsis and the title suggest that the plot actually centers around Ralph Dibney and his search for Sue Dearbon.

According to the episode summary, Ralph finally finds his missing client and gets roped into a daring adventure with her. Looks like we finally get that Ralph Dibney P.I. story that’s been teased in the promos for previous weeks.

But we don’t get any of that in the promo. What we get is Iris’s struggle to figure out where she is and how to get back. Mirror Iris is getting cozy with Barry as Iris desperately tries to communicate with Barry and warn him.

Can Mirror Iris see Iris in the mirror? It looks like she might be able to see and hear her twin.

While Iris is trapped in a mirror prison, what is her mirror twin up to on The Flash?

Iris, predictably, refuses to accept her situation. As she examines the mirror, she says to herself, “This can’t be happening.”

And she’s not alone in the mirror prison. Eva McColloch (Efrat Dor), the supposedly dead wife of McColloch Technologies CEO and Black Hole leader Joseph Carver (Eric Nenninger). She’s being held captive in the mirror prison as well. Maybe they can work together to escape?

Iris explains that there is someone else on the other side of that mirror, another her. There has got to be a way out of there.

We see Eva looking cautiously into a shard of mirror, maybe Mirror Iris doing something sneaky. Nash Wells also may be doing something sneaky.

Barry, speaking to some version of Iris, looks concerned and says, “There’s no telling what could happen.”

His words are fitting because this promo really doesn’t tell us much. What we do know is that Iris meets Eva McColloch in the mirror prison and that she’s a potential ally in her investigation against the criminal organization Black Hole.

How did Eva end up in the mirror prison and can she help Iris take down the Black Hole organization?

Since her husband runs Black Hole and took over as CEO of her company when she supposedly died, it stands to reason that Eva could have some pretty damning evidence against Joseph Carver. She could be the key to taking down the whole organization – at least she could be if they ever get out of the mirror prison.

And what is Mirror Iris up to anyway? Who is she and what does she want from Team Flash/Team Citizen? Is she an ally of Black Hole out to sabotage the investigation or is she up to something else? There’s only one way to find out.

The Flash airs Tuesdays at 8/7 c on The CW.