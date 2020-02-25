The Flash promo: Barry teams up with Gorilla Grodd in Grodd Friended Me

Sign up now for your TV newsletter!

A lot is going on in this week’s promo for The Flash, including the return of Grodd (David Sobolov) and what looks like the flesh and blood return of Harry Wells. But that’s just the beginning of what the trailer for Grodd Friended Me can tell us.

The promo opens with the Flash speeding through Central City as Barry’s voiceover tells us that so much has changed after Crisis that he feels like a piece of him is missing. A sneak peek video released by The CW also tells us that Barry has been searching all over Central City for the graves of his parents, but he can’t find them anywhere. Could this mean that his parents are still alive in this new reality?

But there’s good news, as Chester (Brandon McKnight) is back after vague and unfulfilled promises of joining Team Flash. We see he and Kamilla manning the consoles at STAR Labs and an alert detecting Gorilla Grodd.

Gorilla Grodd is back in the promo for the newest episode of The Flash!

Nash and Allegra stand in front of some kind of technical-looking light machines that apparently explode and send them flying across the room. Whether it has anything to do with Grodd or if it’s their own side mission is another question.

Caitlin, who has always had a special connection with Grodd, appears to be addressing him from outside a cage. We don’t see Grodd, but from her manner, it seems pretty likely. She says she can’t help him if he won’t talk to her. “Use your signs,” she says.

Meanwhile, Barry is also in a cage. He doesn’t know why or how he got there, but he comes face to face with who appears to be Harry Wells. He just wants to know what’s going on, but Harry stands with his arms crossed on the other side of the cage and chastises Barry for being cranky.

The Flash and Grodd team up, Iris is still trapped in the Mirrorverse

Barry turns around to find that he shares a cage with Grodd, who apparently says, “Grodd wants Flash to die.” However, the promo can put whatever dialogue they want in there, considering Grodd is communicating telepathically. What he says in the actual episode could be completely different.

The synopsis says that Grodd asks for Barry’s help and that things get complicated with the return of Solovar (Keith David), another super-intelligent gorilla and leader of Gorilla City. Meanwhile, Iris is still stuck in the Mirrorverse. She continues to work with Eva to find a way out.

So is Barry on another Earth all this time? Is this the episode that reveals the rebirth of the multiverse? The appearance of Harry Wells certainly implies the existence of a new infinity of Harrison Wellses. Plus, the synopsis implies that this conflict is the result of an experiment gone awry, perhaps re-opening travel between Earths.

Watch The Flash on Tuesdays at 8/7 c on The CW.