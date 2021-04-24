The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. Pic credit: Marvel

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier was the second Marvel Disney+ series, following WandaVision.

Much like WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier ended with a look at the future for the characters.

However, while WandaVision is not likely to get a second season, Marvel is talking about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 and a movie.

The news of the movie broke the same day as the finale, but there is still a chance for another series on Disney+, but one with a different name.

Here is everything we know so far about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier?

There was no talk ahead of time about The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2, but when Disney announced the premiere was its most-watched, even more than The Mandalorian and WandaVision, it opened the door for more.

The Season 1 finale ended with a new title — Captain America and the Winter Soldier, and this leads one to believe that there could be a second season with that new show title.

However, Marvel already has a full slate of shows coming to Disney+ through the end of 2022, so the news on a new season will have to wait.

But, there is good news.

Malcolm Spellman, the writer behind The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1, is now actively working on a new movie — Captain America 4.

Release date latest: When does The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 come out?

Clearly, Captain America 4 will feature Sam as Captain America in his own big-screen adventure. This is huge news, but it won’t come any sooner than 2023.

Marvel already has a stacked lineup of films through 2022, and more like Blade: The Vampire Hunter and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 coming in 2023, so Marvel will have to find a way to squeeze the show in.

If there is a Captain America and the Winter Soldier Season 2 on Disney+, it won’t come near the movie, so it is likely the movie will replace the second season option.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 cast updates

Anthony Mackie will be back as the new Captain America, Sam Wilson for the feature. He really took big strides in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1 and earned that shield.

It is also hard to believe there will be a Captain America 4 movie without Sebastian Stan returning as Bucky Barnes, the Winter Soldier. The camaraderie between the two men was perfection.

The post-credit scene of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1 finale also hinted that Emily Vancamp will return as Sharon Carter, especially since she used Sam to get her grips in the government as the Power Broker.

Someone that fans would love to see is Daniel Bruhl return as Baron Zemo, but it might be tough to find a reason to bring him back.

Wyatt Russell also ended The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1 finale as U.S. Agent, but it appears he might be destined for more if there is a Thunderbolts or Dark Avengers movie or Disney+ series coming.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 spoilers

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1 was an explosive six-episode season that delivered in spades.

The show took a strong look at Falcon and his place in the world, both as a Black man and as a Black superhero expected to become the face of the country as Captain America.

It also looked at grief and the PTSD Bucky Barnes suffered from due to his past actions as Winter Soldier.

These two storylines played out perfectly in the first season.

However, there are many plotlines open for Captain America 4 or The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2.

John Walker left as the U.S. Agent. It seemed he was redeemed in the end, but his story is far from over, as he has a new mission, possibly in the Thunderbolts.

Sam gave Joaquin Torres his broken wings and told him to do what he could with them. Wakanda gifted Sam a new Captain America uniform and there is no Falcon now. With that said, Joaquin becomes Falcon in the comics, so that is a possibility.

Isiah Bradley received the honor he deserved years after the United States mistreated him as the first Black Captain America. However, his son Eli is a young man who becomes Patriot in the comics. Could he follow in his grandfather’s footsteps and help form the Young Avengers?

Finally, there is Sharon Carter.

She was once a great hero and one of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s greatest agents. Now, she is the Power Broker, a woman who still hates America despite her pardon, and someone with a lot of power now.

For six episodes, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 1 set up a lot of angles to go from here, and whether it is The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 or Captain America 4, there are great things ahead for Sam and Bucky.

Disney+ has yet to announce when The Falcon and the Winter Soldier Season 2 will premiere.