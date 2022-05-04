The Oak Island team remains positive as Season 9 draws to a close. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island Season 9 finale ended last night with a burst of hope for the future as the team unveiled a brand new technology that will allow them to map the entire underground surface area of the Money Pit.

The final episode of a season can sometimes feel a bit lackluster and somewhat anti-climatic; however, last night’s finale was action-packed.

As well as a general recap of the year, we had plenty of drilling at the Money Pit, expert analysis of an artifact, an investigation into a new section of the cobblestone road, and of course, Rick Lagina’s now traditional emotional goodbye speech.

However, the most exciting thing about last night’s finale was the introduction of a brand new technology that looks like it could take the guys directly to the treasure, with no need to rely on guessing the location anymore.

Last night’s episode began with drilling at the fifth and final caisson in the Money Pit, and just like the previous four, it seemed pretty promising at the start. The hammer grab pulled up some wood, including a timber that looked like a support beam for a tunnel. However, the excitement was short-lived when the drill began hitting bedrock, bringing this year’s ‘big dig’ to a crushing finish.

Muon Tomography allows the Oak Island team to map the Money Pit area

It was frustrating but frankly not really surprising; something went very wrong with the caisson drilling this season. Thankfully, Rick provided some light at the end of the tunnel by gathering everyone in the War Room to learn about Muon Tomography.

Representatives from Ideon Technology, based in Vancouver, BC, explained to the guys via video link that Muon Tomography would allow them to map the entire underground area of Money Pit.

Detectors placed in underground boreholes will collect data that show the location of any voids, tunnels, holes, chambers, or treasure under the surface. One of the Ideon guys best described it as like taking a “medical x-ray” of the island. The technology has already proved successful in other places, such as at the pyramids of Giza, Egypt.

It will take 7 to 8 months for the detectors to collect all the data and provide the guys with a digital map, but the good news is they have already started putting the detectors in place. By the end of the episode, five detectors were already in the ground at the Money Pit, meaning the team should have all the data when they begin filming the next season.

This is very exciting as it means the guys expect to have a definitive target by the start of next season, meaning they no longer need to guess about the location of secret chambers or tunnels.

An underground detector emits x-ray waves to detect tunnels and chambers on Oak Island in a computer-generated image. Pic credit: History

Oak Island team believes they are closer to solving the 200-year-old mystery

Those who may feel disheartened by the results from this year should bear in mind that the guys uncovered a whopping 1000 artifacts over the Season. And each one has told the team a bit more about this mysterious island.

At the end of the episode, Marty Lagina remained upbeat about the future and stated: “We didn’t win this year, but it’s not possible to lose anymore.”

The Curse of Oak Island is now on hiatus.