The Curse of Oak Island Season 11: Will it happen and when will it air?

The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 came to a crashing end this week, and it was particularly heart-wrenching as the team seemed so close to uncovering something amazing at the bottom of the garden shaft.

All this has left many fans wondering what happens next. Will the Fellowship of the Dig keep going? And will there be The Curse of Oak Island Season 11, and when can we watch it?

There has been no official announcement from the TV network about a new series. However, barring some major catastrophe at either the History Channel or the production company Prometheus Entertainment, fans can definitely look forward to watching Rick, Marty, and all the gang in a new season in the fall.

For one thing, the Fellowship of the Dig will not be giving up anytime soon, and certainly not before they have a major breakthrough. Those who watched the Season 10 finale will know that the guys spent a large part of the episode discussing what they will do next year.

As mentioned above, the guys won’t want to give up on the garden shaft. They have poured a Gerhardt truck’s worth of cash into having the Dumas mining company excavate and rehabilitate that shaft. Why on earth would they abandon it now, just when it seems like they were about to find something at the bottom?

The episode also showed the members of the team all committing to return. There’s plenty more work to be done, and the guys are enjoying the journey. “What a ride,” exclaimed Gary Drayton.

History Channel would be crazy to ditch The Curse of Oak Island Season 11

But what’s in it for the History Channel? Well, with each episode still picking up between two and three million viewers, it seems unlikely the network would want to give that up. And that’s before adding in the views from the website, streaming services, and international viewers.

Even though there’s no official announcement, the History Channel may have given the game away in the episode synopsis for an upcoming episode of The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down, which reads:

“Matty travels to Travers City, Michigan to meet with Rick, Marty, Craig, Alex and Jack to review the incredible discoveries made in Season 10, and get a jump start on what’s to come in Season 11.”

Can’t get much clearer than that, eh?

Finally, another key indicator that there will be an 11th season is that the guys appear to be back on the island already. The team and the History Channel are notoriously tight-lipped about what they are up to, but luckily, we fans have our spies.

The Oak Island From the Other Side of The Causeway page from Facebook is run by a local resident who has a great view of all the comings and goings on the island.

And their eagle eye has spotted some activity in the last few weeks. Choice Drilling, a construction company regularly used by the Lagina brothers, is back doing work on the island. This means the guys are back too.

When will The Curse of Oak Island Season 11 air?

The new season of Oak Island will likely air in November 2023. Every single season since Season 2 has aired in either the first or second week of November, and there’s no reason to expect that to change.

The show always airs on a Tuesday, so fans can likely expect Season 11 to premiere on either November 5 or November 12. There will probably follow 24 or 25 episodes that will take us into May 2024.

If you can’t wait that long to get your Oak Island fix, you shouldn’t worry. As mentioned above, The Curse of Oak Island: Drilling Down will air a brand new episode next week on Tuesday, May 23. Eager fans can also expect various specials and repeats throughout the summer months, so stay tuned.

