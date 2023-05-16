The Curse of Oak Island Season 10 finale preview: Gary Drayton detects precious metal in the garden shaft

The Curse of Oak Island is back tonight for the Season 10 finale, and fans can expect an “incredible revelation” at the Money Pit as Gary Drayton takes his metal detector down the garden shaft.

Last week’s episode saw the guys trying to drill through some wood at the bottom of the garden shaft. The guys thought it might be a tunnel or, even better, a treasure vault!

The episode ended on a cliffhanger as viewers were forced to wait a week to see if the drill made it through and what they had found.

Now, it’s the end of Season 10 and a whole decade of treasure-hunting for the Lagina brothers. And it’s all smiles and camaraderie on tonight’s episode as more of the team descend into the garden shaft in the Money Pit area.

A preview showed Rick and Marty Lagina jostling and playfully shoving each other like brothers do as they rushed to get on the ladder in the garden shaft.

They’ve both been down this season already, but this time, they’re bringing Gary with them. Marty stated, “What if we’re five feet above something, he might be able to detect it.”

Has Gary Drayton found treasure in the garden shaft?

Gary can be overheard exclaiming, “Oooooh, that’s a non-ferrous target… this could be gold.” Ferrous metals are generally any metal that contains iron, but precious metals such as gold and silver are non-ferrous.

Also, on tonight’s episode, viewers can expect to see Rick getting stuck in with the digger as the guys continue excavating the circular stone feature on Lot 5.

This human-made depression of stones has similar dimensions to the original Money Pit, and so far, it keeps throwing up surprises for archaeologist Laird Niven.

This circular stone feature on Lot 5 keeps surprising the archaeologists. Pic credit: History

The feature appears to be massive, and Laird and his team still haven’t figured out its full width or how deep it goes. They also keep uncovering 18th-century artifacts. Expect there to be another discovery made there on this week’s show.

There’ll be discoveries on Oak Island’s Lot 5 and the swamp

There will also be some last-minute work done in the swamp area where the Fellowship recently found a ramp connecting the 800-year-old paved area with the stone roadway. There will likely be another fascinating revelation discovered here.

The History Channel episode synopsis confirms all of the above, reading:

“As new discoveries are uncovered in the triangle-shaped swamp and on Lot five, the Oak Island team makes an incredible revelation in the Money Pit.”

It’s become a tradition for the guys to lay out all the major archaeological finds of the year on the table in the War Room at the end of each season. So expect to see all of the guys’ significant finds and achievements laid out before everyone.

Finally, what season finale would be complete without an emotional and inspirational speech from a tearful Rick Lagina? We can expect him to thank everyone for their hard work throughout the year, and there will probably also be a commitment to return next year for The Curse of Oak Island Season 11.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.