The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team reaches target depth in the Garden Shaft but hits a flood tunnel

The Curse of Oak Island guys have finally reached their target depth in the Garden Shaft, but there’s a major snag as they hit a potential flood tunnel.

This week’s episode of Oak Island is Season 11, Episode 20, and the show is called Wet and Wild, as the producers drop more hints about the problems at the bottom of the Garden Shaft.

The Dumas Mining crew have been gunning for a depth of 106 feet and they will hit that target on tonight’s episode. The plan was to then begin horizontal drilling toward the Baby Blob in the hope of finding the treasure.

However, a preview showed the miners scrambling for safety as they struggled to get out of the deep shaft as water came flooding in. It looked like a torrent!

Unfortunately, this could be one of the infamous and mysterious flood tunnels installed by the original depositors.

These tunnels are rumored to be a security device that floods an area with sea water whenever treasure hunters get close to a hoard of loot.

A flood tunnel in the Garden Shaft could equal bad or good news

This will be a massive headache for the guys and may set the project back for weeks or longer. However, if anyone can fix it, the experienced Dumas miners can. And if it is a flood tunnel, then that proves the guys are getting close.

The History Channel episode synopsis reads: “The team has finally reached their target depth in the Garden Shaft, but their drilling efforts may be thwarted by a legendary flood tunnel.”

Also, on tonight’s show, researcher John Edwards will be examining the area around Nolan’s Cross in the hope of finding the remnants of a larger structure that he believes will point to the burial site of the Ark of the Covenant.

On a preview, the guys found a boulder, which could be exactly the marker John was looking for. Billy Gerhardt is standing by with his digger to check it out with the help of Jack Begley.

Oak Island team will examine an ancient Viking artifact

Meanwhile, Rick Lagina and historian Doug Crowell will be examining an intriguing copper artifact, which Doug thinks may be of Viking origin.

This artifact found on Oak Island is thought to be Viking in origin. Pic credit: History

The guys have spent recent weeks working on a theory that the Templar Knights and the Vikings collaborated to hide a significant treasure on the island in the 13th century. Hopefully, the guys will be fleshing out this theory a bit more.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.