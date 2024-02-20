The Curse of Oak Island preview: The guys are ‘on target’ as they start following the Garden Shaft tunnel to the Baby Blob

The Curse of Oak Island is really ramping up the excitement on their primary project for this season as they commence exploring the long sought-after tunnel below the Garden Shaft.

Tonight’s show is Season 11, Episode 15, and The Curse of Oak Island guys call this episode On Target.

Much of the focus will be on tracing the tunnel route they’ve all but confirmed is lying at 95 feet just below the Garden Shaft and heading toward the high deposits of precious metals sitting in the Baby Blob area.

But fans can also expect much of the focus tonight to be on the swamp and Nolan’s Cross.

Last week, the team got the results of carbon-14 dating on a piece of wood from this tunnel, and it registered a super exciting date range of 1631 to 1684. Which obviously puts it in the realm of the treasure depositors.

Due to extensive flooding combined with various holdups, the Lagina brothers couldn’t get down into the Garden Shaft to do some hands-on work, and they were getting increasingly frustrated.

Rick and Marty Lagina go down the Garden Shaft and start drilling

That changes tonight, as a preview showed Rick and Marty getting stuck into the bottom of the shaft with a pneumatic drill. There were shouts of “Yeah, Baby” from Marty, and Rick thought he’d hit something that resembled the original Money Pit.

The History Channel episode synopsis reads:

“After months of hard work, the Laginas once again descend the Garden Shaft and finally hit the tunnel they’ve been chasing all year.”

Meanwhile, in the swamp, Geoscientist Dr. Ian Spooner is back and is examining a large boulder Billy Gerhardt uncovered in the swamp last week. In the preview, Ian announced, using his particularly dramatic tone of voice, that the boulder “is part of a larger human structure!”

Nolan’s Cross is a series of six boulders arranged in the shape of a Christian cross and is long suspected to be some kind of a marker pointing to the treasure.

With that in mind, an expert will join the guys in the War Room tonight, and he has a new theory and map. His map will claim to show how Nolan’s Cross points to the Money Pit.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.