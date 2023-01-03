The Curse of Oak Island preview: The team heads back to the swamp, and there’s a cave-in at the Money Pit

Rick Lagina is hopeful that they’ve found an off-set chamber at the Money Pit. Pic credit: History

The Curse of Oak Island returns tonight after their Christmas break, and Episode 7 will see the guys back exploring the swamp.

They will also find evidence of a cave-in at the Money Pit, which might indicate the presence of the infamous off-set chamber.

We haven’t seen much of the swamp since the team decided to largely cease operations in the water-logged area last year to focus on the Money Pit.

However, the marshy land is still key to the Oak Island mystery, and the guys haven’t given up on it. “In order to finish this quest, we have to finish the swamp,” said Marty Lagina.

Tonight’s episode will see team members in a dingy out on the swamp performing “geophysical investigations,” and according to a preview, they’ll turn up a big metallic find.

The guys suspect that a Spanish galleon, or other pirate ship, was deliberately sunk in the swamp area hundreds of years ago, and they reckon this ship was laden with treasure.

Oak Island team re-start hunting the treasure ship in the swamp

And the evidence is mounting up; so far, seismic testing has revealed a ship-shaped object under the water, and they’ve pulled up plenty of ship-related artifacts.

Surely, it is only a matter of time before they confirm the existence, or not, of a ship. Hopefully, this episode will get us closer to the truth.

Previously, seismic imaging revealed a mysterious ship-shaped object under the swamp. Pic credit: History

Is a cave-in at the Money Pit an off-set chamber?

Meanwhile, the team encounters evidence of an underground cave-in at the Money Pit. These days the guys have plenty of high-tech gadgets to help them out, meaning they can send down an underwater camera to check out this cave-in.

A preview of tonight’s episode shows both Lagina brothers excitedly examining the footage of the underground cave-in, which could lead to the discovery of a treasure-laden off-set chamber.

The History Channel’s episode synopsis confirms the above, reading:

“The team returns to the swamp and immediately uncovers more evidence of a sunken ship. And in the Money Pit, the discovery of a collapsed structure could mean they have finally located the off-set chamber.”

Also, on tonight’s episode, Gary Drayton and Jack Begley have been knocking it out of the park recently by uncovering numerous artifacts. Tonight looks no different, as they’re set to find more interesting and ancient artifacts.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.