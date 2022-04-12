The Curse of Oak Island preview: Team nears the end of Money Pit dig, and the Templar Knights are back

Marty Lagina hopes that the team is close to the treasure vault. Pic credit: History

On The Curse of Oak Island this week, the team hopes to finally bring their excavation at the Money Pit to a close, hopefully with a big pile of treasure in their hands.

Also, this week, viewers can expect to see a new theory that connects Oak Island with the Templar Knights and Portugal.

The end of Season 9 is galloping up quickly as the Fellowship plows on with the fourth and final shaft hoping to uncover the treasure. The team remains relentlessly hopeful that they’re about to find gold and silver or some groundbreaking information that will change history.

Oak Island team hopes shaft 4 will uncover the treasure

The last three excavations passed by really quickly, so viewers should expect something from shaft number 4, aka DMT2, either tonight or in the next episode.

And it seems Marty Lagina would agree with that assessment, as a preview showed him stating: “We’re right at the vault.. we should be finding something pretty quick.”

According to the History Channel episode description, viewers can expect more action happening away from the Money Pit.

“As winter approaches, the Fellowship races to complete their ambitious dig plan in the Money Pit, and a Knights Templar lead has members of the team preparing for an exciting expedition to Portugal.”

Expert theorist Corjan Mol will be back on the show tonight, and it seems as though he has a new theory about the Templar Knights. Corjan has previously argued that members from the medieval order of Templar Knights plundered ancient religious artifacts, such as the Ark of the Covenant, from Jerusalem and buried them on Oak Island.

Now, Corjan has returned with a new theory, and in a preview, he spoke of his surprise to find a connection between Portugal and the Templars.

Portugal is increasingly linked with Oak Island

Portugal is a country that has frequently come up in conversations on Oak Island. Last November, we learned about professional historian Terry Deveau’s theory that the Portuguese built the mysterious stone roadway. He noted that the cobbled road was very similar to the types of road constructed in Portugal in the 1500s.

The guys suspect that the roadway leads from a wharf in the swamp all the way up to the Money Pit, and they reckon it was constructed to transport and bury valuable treasure. Therefore, if they learn who built the road, they learn who buried the treasure.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.