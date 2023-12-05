The Curse of Oak Island preview: Results of Muon technology are finally here and they point to an ‘Aladdin’s Cave’

The Curse of Oak Island returns tonight with Season 11, Episode 5, and viewers will finally see the results of the Muon topography survey that will hopefully lead them to an “Aladdin’s Cave” of treasure.

Oak Island viewers first learned about Muon topography technology at the end of Season 9 in May 2022.

In fundamental terms, representatives from Ideon Technology placed a series of detectors in boreholes around the island, with the aim of mapping the island underground.

The process was described as similar to giving the island a medical X-ray, as it would reveal every void, tunnel, hole, and chamber under the surface. The technology has already proved successful in studying the pyramids in Egypt.

At the time, Oak Island fans were told it would take seven to eight months to collect the data. But since then, the silence has been deafening.

However, it appears the wait is finally over. In a preview for this week’s show, Muon topography experts can be seen in the War Room giving the guys a presentation.

Muon tomography identifies a void under the Money Pit on Oak Island

The Muon experts reference a “high-density anomaly below the Money Pit,” and one says, “We think it’s Aladdin’s Cave.” Good news indeed; hopefully, it’s full of treasure.

Muon Tomography has identified this void under the Money Pit area on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

Viewers will have to wait to find out the exact location of this anomaly, but if it’s anywhere near the Garden Shaft, then we will probably not see any excavation this season. That’s because the Dumas Mining guys have dibs on the area for this year as they excavate the Garden Shaft.

However, the preview showed that the borehole drill team has moved operations elsewhere and hit a void. That is likely to be a fresh mystery for the guys to chew over.

Gary Drayton finds yet another old artifact on Oak Island

Elsewhere on the island, fans can expect to see Gary Drayton continuing his search for artifacts on Lot 5. And, of course, it looks like he’s found something very old and very interesting again.

The object in question appears to be small and circular, so it’s possibly a coin. It’s inscribed with the letters CKER, and archaeologist Laird Niven reckons it could be very old. It will likely be another puzzle for the guys.

What kind of artifact has Oak Island’s Gary Drayton unearthed now? Pic credit: History

The History Channel has called this episode Muon the Horizon, and the synopsis reads, “After two years of waiting, the team receives the Muon topography data and learns that the cavity known as Aladdin’s Cave may have more secrets to tell.”

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.