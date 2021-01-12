The Curse of Oak Island preview: Mysterious roadway is leading the team directly to the Money Pit

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, new mysteries abound as the guys investigate the stone structure in the swamp, which seems to lead directly to the Money Pit.

This season has been one for the real mystery lovers as we’ve had few concrete answers or finds but lots of mystifying theories, baffling structures, and even a potentially history-altering mound.

Last week we saw the guys investigating the serpent mound that Oak Island historian Doug Crowell only stumbled across in the last few weeks. The guys have dated it to an astounding 1320-1440 AD, meaning it was built around the time of the Templar Knights.

We’ve had plenty of theories on the show indicating that these enigmatic medieval knights might have hidden ancient Christian relics of the island, so we can expect the guys to do further research on that.

In fact, the preview suggests that Doug thinks the mound is directly related to the Money Pit. This would be massive news for anybody hoping that the Ark of the Covenant or similar type artifacts might be buried on the island.

Episode to focus on mysterious stone roadway

However, we can expect this week’s episode to focus on the stone roadway type structure in the swamp, which the guys have just started excavating.

The History Channel’s episode description states:

Rick, Marty, and the team are astonished when they realize the mysterious stone roadway in the swamp may be heading directly towards the Money Pit.

Last week, while excavating, the guys began to notice angled rocks that appeared to be pointing in the direction of the Money Pit.

If they can prove that this roadway ran from a pier/wharf-like structure, then it supports the theory that large amounts of cargo (treasure) could have been transported from ships into the Money Pit.

Oak Island team to uncover more artifacts

Judging by the preview, we can also expect the guys to make some intriguing finds this week. While sorting through the earth from the swamp, it looks like one of the team has found a massive screw.

And Archaeologist Laird Niven thinks it might be from the early 1700s.

And what’s more? The screw might have something to do with a potential tunnel they’ve uncovered.

And as usual, we can also expect to hear Gary Drayton’s metal detector beeping and buzzing away. It seems he’s found another old coin. Will this one be similar to the ancient Chinese coin he found a few weeks ago. We’ll have to wait until tonight to find out.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.