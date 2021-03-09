The Curse of Oak Island preview: Is the mysterious stone roadway over 500 years old?

Marty Lagina gets down and dirty at the mysterious stone roadway on Oak Island. Pic credit: History

This week on The Curse of Oak Island, it’s all about the stone roadway, and it looks like the guys might have an actual construction date, one that puts it at at least 500 years old.

According to one of the show’s previews, it looks like the guys have enlisted another expert to have a look at the super-mysterious stone roadway in the swamp. He appears to take a quick glimpse before confidently stating, “that’s 16th century or before.”

That is exactly the time period the guys would be hoping for. It’s long before the initial discovery of the Money Pit of 1795, and it puts it in the same timeframe as when Spanish and Portuguese pirates were operating in the Atlantic, meaning there could be loads of booty.

It could also be even older; to use one of Gary Drayton‘s favorite phrases, it could be “medieval baby,” which could tie into theories that the Templar Knights were burying ancient Christian relics, such as the Ark of the Covenant on Oak Island.

Marty Lagina is usually seen as the money man and the principal decision-maker; however, this week, we see him grab a spade and start digging at the stone roadway. And judging by the preview, he finds something of real significance; we just don’t know what it is yet.

Oak Island team find artifact linking Samuel Bell to British royalty

In a week where many of us are talking about Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and the Royal Family, it seems that we can’t even escape the furor on Oak Island as the History Channel’s episode description states:

Marty* and Gary are amazed when they make a top pocket that suggests Samuel Ball had ties to British royalty. Read More Beyond Oak Island: The search for stolen pirate silver in East Texas

*Looking at the preview, it appears as though the History Channel have mixed up Marty and Rick, as it’s the latter who is searching with Gary. Easily done; we’ve all mixed up the brothers on at least one occasion.

Samuel Ball was a freed slave who moved to Nova Scotia after the Revolutionary War and became a farmer and landowner on Oak Island.

At the time of his death in the mid 19th century, Ball owned about 100 acres on the island and the mainland. Ball’s quite considerable wealth has led some to believe that he may have discovered some of the fabled riches that were supposedly buried on the island.

The Oak Island guys have assembled a team led by Laird Niven to examine the ruins around his former house to see if he buried any treasure.

Now, judging by the episode description, it seems as though Laird has had Gary run his metal detector over the ground, and he’s found something intriguing.

It’s not clear what the object is, but it looks heavy and metallic, and it appears to have some kind of a royal crest on it.

Gary seems to think it might have come off Ball’s own walking cane, but we’ll have to wait for tomorrow night to find out exactly what it is and how it relates to Samuel Ball and the British royalty.

What is the Samuel Ball artifact on Oak Island?

What is this artifact? And how does it relate to Samuel Ball and British royalty. Pic credit: History

Of course, the hunt for the Money Pit continues with the deep borehole drilling, and it looks like geologist Terry Mattheson has found more wood. Yes, we know; everyone is getting fed up with finding just wood. But they need to find wood before they can find treasure, and Terry thinks he’s identified the corner of a tunnel.

At the start of the preview, Rick stated: “The story of Oak Island is the real treasure.” Fingers crossed, he’s totally wrong about that, and there’s actually a big pile of gold and silver just waiting to be dug up. Maybe, just maybe, this week is the week.

The Curse of Oak Island airs at 9/8c on History.