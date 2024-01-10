The Curse of Oak Island: It’s back to the swamp as new theory suggests Nova Scotia Freemasons knew about treasure

The guys on The Curse of Oak Island have returned to the swamp determined to uncover its secrets as a new theory suggests Freemasons within Nova Scotia’s elite knew of buried treasure on the island.

The guys are finally back in the swamp. The permits have cleared, so Billy Gerhardt is back, and last night, he started draining the southern corner of the swamp.

Billy and the team haven’t done much work in the swamp area since the Nova Scotia government severely curtailed their work after they inadvertently uncovered First Nation pottery in Season 9.

However, they are now back in business and aiming to uncover more of the mysterious stone roadway.

This road is thought to date back at least 500 years, and the guys suspect it was used to transport treasure from docked ships to the Money Pit area.

The roadway is a massive piece of engineering wrapped in mystery, as its origin and function appear to have been deliberately hidden.

Massive stone feature mapped on Oak Island’s Lot 5

Speaking of hidden structures, the archaeologists have now mapped what they believe is the full extent of the rectangular stone structure on Lot 5.

And it’s massive, at least 30 to 40 feet.

This mysterious structure on Oak Island’s Lot 5 is huge. Pic credit: History

This structure has no historical record, and it’s far too large to be a simple residence. Archaeologist Jaime Kouba also stated that it appears to have been deliberately hidden.

Did Nova Scotian Freemasons know about the Oak Island treasure in the 18th Century?

In the meantime, 32nd Degree Freemason Scott Clarke was back in the War Room, and he had some compelling evidence that suggested his Freemason ancestors may have known that treasure, specifically ancient Christian relics, were buried on Oak Island.

Scott had found within the Canadian Archives an ancient map of Mahone Bay with Oak Island featured dating back to 1762.

This map was created by Freemason and Nova Scotia Chief Surveyor Charles Morris, who was responsible for dividing Oak Island into 32 Lots. This island was the only one out of multiple islands in Mahone Bay to be divided in this way.

Morris’s boss was Nova Scotia Lieutenant Governor Jonathan Belcher, a Freemason and Andrew Belcher’s grandson. The senior Belcher worked closely with English privateer William Phipps, who many suspect hid gold recovered from a Spanish Galleon on the island.

Bearing all of the above in mind and examining the writing on Morris’s map, the first A in “Mahone Bay” uses a v-shaped crossbar, often used to create a Freemason-like symbol that refers to the Holy Grail.

This A-like symbol appears in numerous stone works at Templar churches in Portugal and Italy.

The Oak Island team learned an A with the V-shaped crossbar is often used as a Freemason symbol. Pic credit: History

Scott pointed out that the symbol on the map is pointing directly to Oak Island. The expert also found this A symbol used in three other places on the map, which, when applied to a compass circle, perfectly intersects the island.

The use of this symbol to represent As was not just decorative, as other As on the map were written normally.

A 1762 map featuring Mahone Bay and Oak Island with Freemason symbology. Pic credit: History

Scott suggested that all this meant that in 1762, Freemasons within the Nova Scotia elite were well aware that ancient Christian relics, such as the Holy Grail, were buried on Oak Island.

The Curse of Oak Island airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on History.