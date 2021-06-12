The Conners Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The Conners in Season 3 Pic credit: ABC/Eric McCandless

When ABC fired Roseanne Barr from her own show, Roseanne, and kept the show on the air as The Conners, many thought it would fail.

Roseanne was the primary star of the show, as well as the previous ’90s series that it continued. That failure never happened.

Instead, after a 10-episode first season without Roseanne, the show went for 20 episodes in its next two seasons and shot to the top of the ratings for ABC’s comedy sitcoms.

The Conners finished its third season without Roseanne in May 2021 and there is some good news for fans of the dysfunctional family.

The Conners is coming back to ABC for Season 4.

Here is everything we know so far about The Conners Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of The Conners?

Is there going to be a Season 4 of The Conners?

ABC renewed The Conners for Season 4 on May 14, 2021.

The renewal came after the four primary principal cast members — Sara Gilbert, John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson, all signed new deals for another season.

All it took was the new contracts because The Conners has been a massive success, even without Roseanne involved. It was the No. 1 comedy series on ABC in 2020-21 for both total viewers (4.7 million) and adults aged 18-49 (0.9/6 rating).

The popularity of The Conners might be all about showing real life in a fictional setting and letting the viewers know that no matter how bad things can get, everything will be okay.

“I think it’s important to show because I think the, the only way we can change things is to first have some awareness around it and see the problem,” Sara Gilbert said.

Release date latest: When does The Conners Season 4 come out?

There is no word yet on when The Conners Season 4 will arrive on ABC.

The Conners Season 3 arrived in October 2020 and ended in May 2021. That was one month later than Season 2, and with the same amount of episodes, there was less time off between the two halves of the season.

With filming back to a regular schedule, expect The Conners Season 4 to arrive in September again this year for a full 20-episode season.

When ABC announces its official Fall 2021 schedule, we will update this article with the actual release date.

The Conners Season 4 cast updates

The primary stars of The Conners will all return.

John Goodman returns as Dan Conner, Sara Gilbert as Darlene Conner, Lecy Goranson as Becky Conner-Healy, and Laurie Metcalf as “Aunt” Jackie Harris.

Michael Fishman will also return as D.J. Conner,

Emma Kenney as Harris Conner-Healy, Ames McNamara as Mark Conner-Healy, Jayden Rey as Mary Conner and Jay R. Ferguson as Ben.

Maya Lynne Robinson, who plays D.J. Conner’s wife Geena, returned in the season finale. Robinson had left the show to star in The Unicorn, but with that show’s cancelation, she is now back on The Conners.

Katey Sagal should also return as Dan Conner’s girlfriend, Louise, since he proposed to her, and she said yes.

Sara Gilbert also said to expect several new guest stars.

“I’m gonna be thinking of a million people,” Gilbert said. “Judi Dench, Octavia Spencer, going for the best. It’s like, there’s, there are so many.”

The Conners Season 4 spoilers

In The Conners Season 3, the family continued to face daily struggles in life. Dan, Jackie, Darlene, Becky, and D.J. dealt with parenthood, dating, and financial pressures.

The show also dealt with aging for working-class Americans.

Through all the fights, struggles, and breakdowns, The Conners survived with love, humor, and perseverance. Expect Season 4 to be much of the same for The Conners.

The Conners Season 3 ended with several major decisions by the family.

Dan proposed to Louise, and she said yes. Darlene proposed to Ben, and he said no, saying she puts herself above all others, including him.

Geena returned and retired from the Army to spend time with D.J. and Mary.

Jackie uses her Internet fame from her failed Jeopardy appearance to expand Lunchbox with a wine and beer license and big screen TVs and Neville offers to finance Jackie’s plans, saying he believes in her.

Finally, Becky quit Wellman Plastics to work for Jackie. It also allowed her time to take online classes and spend time with Beverly Rose.

Gilbert said the show will continue to touch on real-world themes.

“[The Conners will] be in touch with the problem and then hopefully be able to take some action,” Gilbert said. “Something that I love about our show is that we get to address the fact that this is obviously a fictional group that represents a lot of people.”

ABC has yet to announce when The Conners Season 4 will premiere.