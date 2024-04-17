The Conners braces for cancellation with additional Season 6 footage to conclude Roseanne spinoff

One of TV’s most popular families may soon be saying goodbye for good.

Currently in its sixth season, The Conners has yet to be renewed or canceled by ABC.

Deadline reports that the Roseanne follow-up has yet to begin negotiating deals with its stars, including John Goodman, Laurie Metcalf, and Sara Gilbert.

The focus is renewal negotiations between the studio and the network to keep the show on the air for a seventh and final season.

The Conners rose like a phoenix out of the ashes of Roseanne, which was canceled despite a huge reboot season after leading lady Roseanne Barr’s controversial comments about Valerie Jarrett.

The series has been a strong performer for ABC, but could the show seriously be canceled ahead of a pre-planned final season?

The Conners remains a strong performer

The Conners Season 6 is currently averaging 3.4 million viewers and a 0.4 rating in live + same-day results, making it the network’s fourth highest-rated scripted series, behind 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, and Grey’s Anatomy.

What may not go in The Conner’s favor is the fact that it has eased 25 percent in the demo year-to-year, which could complicate negotiations, more so given that ABC is prepping two new comedies for the 2024-25 TV season.

If The Conners gets canceled by ABC after six seasons, there’s a plan to bring the show to a close with some semblance of a conclusion.

An additional scene has reportedly been filmed to add to the season finale if it becomes the series finale.

ABC doesn’t have long to make a decision

The season finale is currently set to air on May 22, 2024, so a decision must be reached before then so that the appropriate finale is aired.

Given that The Conners was formed after Roseanne’s cancellation, the series wasn’t expected to last as long as it did, so there’s always the chance it could stage a last-minute comeback.

The numbers aren’t bad enough to rule out a cancellation, but the cast salaries could push ABC to end the show.

Whatever the case, there would be a void on ABC’s schedule without the show because it’s been on the air for so long.

Then again, the network is also canceling The Good Doctor and Station 19, so we can’t rule anything out at this stage.

ABC has already renewed 9-1-1, Abbott Elementary, Grey’s Anatomy, Will Trent, and The Rookie for next season.

The only bubble show on ABC, in addition to The Conners, is Not Dead Yet.

The Conners airs on Wednesdays at 8/7c on ABC. Full episodes are available to stream on Hulu.