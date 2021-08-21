Surprises in store for Hallmark fans in the 17th Aurora Teagarden movie

Candace Cameron Bure, Niall Matter, and Marilu Henner in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: How To Con a Con. Bure and Henner went on Facebook Live to promote the 17th film in the series, Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which will air Sunday, August 22 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c. Pic credit: Crown Media

The stars of Hallmark Movies and Mysteries Aurora Teagarden series took to Facebook Live to promote the latest film in the series, Honeymoon, Honeymurder, which will air on Sunday, August 22 at 9/8c.

Candace Cameron Bure and Marilu Henner answered questions — sometimes for each other — and traded jokes about their onscreen relationship as mother and daughter and offscreen relationship as besties during the half-hour segment.

Though this is the 17th movie in the series, viewers can still expect to find out things about Aurora (played by Bure) and her indomitable mother, Aida (played by Henner).

“I love that the viewer is getting a taste of or just getting more background as to who Aurora and Aida are and their family dynamic,” Bure said. “That’s a really big thing 17 movies in that we’re finally getting to learn about.”

In the film, Aurora and her new husband, Nick (played by Niall Matter), go on a pre-honeymoon trip and discover a dead body. The newlyweds begin investigating and soon find themselves in danger, which leads to some action-packed scenes.

“There are a lot of thrilling moments,” Bure said.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Change of scenery

Another new element in this film is the location, Bure said. Most of the Aurora Teagarden films take place in the small town of Lawrenceton, Washington. In Honeymoon, Honeymurder, Nick and Aurora go to stay in a friend’s cabin in the woods. Most of the film was made on Victoria Island, off the coast of Vancouver.

“When I saw the location I thought, ‘Damn, I should have gone with her on her honeymoon,’” Henner said.

Having the mother and daughter so far apart in this film allows each of their characters to grow, Henner said.

“It’s a nice role reversal in a way for Aida to be more vulnerable,” Henner said. “You’re starting to see the maturity in your character and the vulnerability in mine.”

For Aurora, the change comes in adjusting to married life.

“We really feel like a team for the first time,” Bure said.

Living arrangements

Throughout the interview, Henner and Bure poked fun at themselves and their close relationship off screen. The stars shared a home while shooting the latest Aurora Teagarden films on location in Canada. While in quarantine they went on Instagram Live to play games of Never Have I Ever and answer fan questions.

“I always tell people during nine months of the pandemic I spent more time with Candace than I did with my husband,” Henner said.

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Honeymoon, Honeymurder will debut Sunday, August 22 on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries at 9/8c.