Superman & Lois trailer released for Season 1 of new Arrowverse show on The CW

Superman & Lois is coming to The CW for the upcoming season as a new addition to the Arrowverse lineup of DC shows.

Now, there is a Superman & Lois trailer that shows a little of what fans can expect.

Superman & Lois Season 1 trailer

Superman & Lois is a spinoff series with Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch reprising their roles as the Man of Steel and his wife, reporter Lois Lane.

Hoechlin originally appeared as Superman in The CW series Supergirl and Tulloch first appeared as Lois Lane in the major Arrowverse crossover in 2018.

In the new series, both will be front and center along with two other members of the Superman family — their sons, Jonathan and Jordan Kent.

The Superman & Lois Season 1 trailer makes it clear that the show will be more about family than about villain of the week storylines.

Check out the Superman & Lois trailer below:

Superman & Lois: What is it about?

The Superman & Lois synopsis is simple: Superman has saved the world from alien invasions and megalomaniacs intent on conquering the world, and now it is time for Superman and his wife, Lois Lane, to figure out how to deal with the stress and pressures of being working parents.

The show will deal with Superman still faced with protecting the world while Lois Lane remains the world’s most famous journalist. However, they also have to raise their sons, Jonathan (Jordan Elsass, Little Fires Everywhere) and Jordan (Alexander Garfin, The Peanuts Movie).

They also have to face the truth that their sons might one day inherit Superman’s Kryptonian powers as they get older.

The series moves the action from Metropolis, where Superman and Lois Lane have always set up shop, back to Smallville. In some fun trivia, the location of the show’s shooting was the same town used in the Superman television series Smallville.

Also starring in Superman & Lois is Emmanuelle Chriqui (Entourage) as Clark Kent’s former girlfriend Lana Lang, Erik Valdez (Graceland) as her husband and fire chief Kyle Cushing, and Inde Navarrette (Wander Darkly) as their rebellious daughter Sarah.

Dylan Walsh (Nip/Tuck) has also joined the show as Lois Lane’s father, General Samual Lane, a man who has no problem sending Superman out to face off with a supervillain with little notice.

The first season of Superman & Lois also appears to have a major villain that will play throughout the season, with Wole Parks (All American) cast only as a “mysterious stranger” that enters their lives.

The two biggest predictions are that Parks will either play The Phantom Stranger or possibly a Lex Luthor from another Earth.

Superman & Lois will premiere on The CW on Tuesday, February 23, 2012.