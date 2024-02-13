Sunny Hostin told not to ‘lie on me’ by Killer Mike on The View

The political season is upon us, making everyone edgy, including the ladies on The View.

Every guest and every host has their own opinions and motivations about who to vote for and why, and sometimes this causes tension on The View.

It is one thing for the ladies to spar with each other, but it goes to another level when a guest feels backed into a corner and reprimands one of the ladies. That’s what happened with one particular guest.

Killer Mike was on the show talking about him winning three Grammys for his music, and things did not go as well as he had planned.

Killer Mike, whose given name is Michael Santiago Render, is an American rapper and political activist.

After the ladies spoke to him about his wins, drugs, and arrest after the Grammys, Sunny got heated with him and was told about it.

‘Don’t lie on me,’ Killer Mike told Sunny on The View

The eloquent Killer Mike graciously answered all their questions, and then Alyssa Farah Griffin asked him about him not endorsing President Biden’s election yet.

Killer Mike explained his philosophy of focusing on your city and state first and then on the more significant federal candidates. He said he is “hyper-local” and that if you don’t know who your city council or mayor is, “You are just part of who wins the Super Bowl.”

Killer Mike said some positive things about his governor in Georgia, Brian Kemp, and Sunny took off from there. She did not like that Kemp was a Republican.

She started her rant, “You lost me… with the support of Kemp.”

It was then that Killer Mike said she was spreading misinformation. He said she may not like him, “but don’t lie on me.” He was accusing her of putting words in his mouth that he didn’t say.

Sunny is not having a good month this month. She is accused of lying about Killer Mike and discovered that her ancestors were enslavers when she went on the Finding Your Roots program, as reported on Monsters and Critics.

The View put the whole segment where Killer Mike clearly explains his viewpoints on their YouTube channel.

Fans agreed with Killer Mike when he sparred with Sunny

The View invited fans to watch Killer Mike on their X (formerly Twitter) account. After watching, fans began to share their thoughts.

One fan said, “didn’t like what Sunny said regarding killer Mike working with the Republican governor of Atlanta on some social programs.”

Another said that they agreed with Killer Mike, “local vote is very important…”

Fans of The View can only assume that the political fights will not let up until the presidential election ends.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.