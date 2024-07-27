Sunny Hostin has The View fans calling her a ‘show off’ and ‘annoying’

The View recently featured Ralph Macchio discussing the last season of his hit show, Cobra Kai.

Ralph came on the show trying to explain that “it was time to land the plane” in the Karate Kid universe, and fans are remarking on something Sunny Hostin did after the interview.

During the interview with Ralph, Sunny gushed and said it was hard to “quit you” with another ending in the franchise looming. It seems everyone loves The Karate Kid characters.

The View’s Instagram page shared a video of an after-the-show interaction with Sunny, in which fans shared their negative feelings about the long-time host.

These fans are not shy about saying exactly how they feel, as they did when Lucky 13’s Shaquille O’Neil came on to share about the new hit show he’s co-hosting.

As Monsters and Critics reported, fans thought Sunny and Sara Haines were flirting with the charismatic athlete turned game show host, and they did not hold back.

Sunny tries the famous crane kick from Karate Kid, and fans are not having it

After the episode aired, Sunny Hostin was filmed trying to do the kick that Ralph Macchio made famous many years ago in The Karate Kid. The fans are not liking her take on the iconic move.

She attempted the crane move several times while Ralph Macchio looked on after the show, saying, “I can do it, I can do it.”

Fans started calling her out immediately on The View’s Instagram page. One fan said, “I find Sunny more and more annoying.” Another agreed while a third said, “I think she don’t care!!”

Pic credit: @theviewabc/Instagram

Other fans had the same feelings about Sunny and her antics in trying to garner attention by doing the crane kick. One said, “Always showing off.” Yet another fan said, “This show is so cringe and divisive.”

Another fan advised Sunny: “Please get around people who will tell you the truth about you.”

Pic credit: @theviewabc/Instagram

Sunny shares her summer book picks on The View

The ladies on The View have been sharing their favorite summer book picks for the Ladies Get Lit segment all week.

Sunny shared that her first choice was Swan Song by Elin Hilderbrand, calling it a great beach read.

The second book was A Love Song for Ricki Wilde by Tia Williams, which Sunny described as ” very passionate.”

Both look like compelling reads about what is left of this long, hot summer.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.