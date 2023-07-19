Sunny Hostin ‘felt guilty’ after thirsting over Carlos Alcaraz — Here’s why

Monday’s episode of The View was a bit different than previous episodes, but it still had some great comments that made viewers chuckle.

Of course, they addressed the current SAG-AFTRA strike.

Whoopi explained why they were still filming despite the strike and explained that they have different contracts than other actors, so they would still film.

After addressing the current state of events, the women engaged in some idle chat and began discussing the recent Wimbledon championships.

Many star athletes, including Spanish tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, have been making a name for themselves with this tournament.

Sunny Hostin and others thought that Carlos was a nice piece of arm candy, though Sunny did have some regrets about thinking Carlos was attractive.

Sunny Hostin on finding Carlos Alcaraz attractive: He’s the ‘same age’ as her son

“Wait a minute. Did you see the 20-year-old, fine-as-hell Spaniard who won? Carlos Alcaraz?” Ana Navarro broke the ice about Carlos’ attractiveness and asked the group.

Sunny, who has two children with her husband, was under the impression that Carlos was closer to being in his late 20s than his early 20s.

“Is he only 20? Because I started googling him immediately. And then felt guilty because I have a son the same age,” she said, taking a flirty sip from her mug.

Not missing a beat, Whoopi reminded her, “And a husband who’s a little older than him.”

The View praises Carlos Alcaraz and Novak Djokovic

Attraction aside, there’s no denying the talent displayed on the Wimbledon court.

Sunny said that both Carlos and his opponent, Novak Djokovic, were “so invested” and “so focused” on the match, noting, “You saw two people at their best.”

Whoopi couldn’t help but agree and noted that Carlos is still young and has his future ahead of him.

“He’s such a baby that you know what’s coming for him,” she said. “He’s going to be a monster on the court.”

Carlos is a rising star indeed and spoke to Today following his impressive win against the 36-year-old pro.

“It was a dream come true for me,” Carlos said, per NBC News. “It was tough to deal with the nerves facing Novak on that stage.”

Carlos was right to be nervous — Novak hadn’t lost at Wimbledon since 2017, but all good things must come to an end. One thing is certain — the ladies on The View and women worldwide will continue to watch Carlos as his career advances and maybe enjoy a good look at the athlete, too.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.