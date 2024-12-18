Sunny Hostin doubles down against The View co-hosts while calling her kids ‘angels’

The topics on The View have turned away from politics and on to some lighter subjects like Santa Claus and Christmas.

The ladies got into a debate over a holiday tradition that some parents participate in, but Sunny Hostin dug in her heels over her children, causing a commotion.

With the holidays fast approaching, the last new episodes of The View will air soon. Then, there will be a slew of reruns until the ladies return in the new year.

The ladies are glad to leave off the divisive political topics since they were getting into fights during their debates.

As Monsters and Critics has reported, fans got concerned that Sunny Hostin got into trouble since she was repeatedly sniping at the other ladies, especially Sara Haines.

Sunny is doubling down on her View with the other ladies over Santa Claus and if parents should tell their children they are on the “naughty list” with the big guy in a clip from The View.

Sunny Hostin called her children ‘little precious cherub angels’ in a Santa Claus debate

Recently, on The View, the ladies weighed in on whether you should tell your kids they are on the naughty list with Santa Claus to keep them in line before Christmas.

Surprisingly, Sara called out to her children about their naughtiness, saying that she uses Santa as a fallback to get them to behave.

She said of her three young children, “They’re not just age-appropriate not behaving; they’re manipulating things.” So she warns them that they may not get presents from Santa if they don’t behave.

Sunny disagreed with Sara about using gifts that way, saying of Sara’s kids, “They can’t be on the naughty list. No.” Sunny felt that holding kids to that kind of minute-to-minute accountability was wrong.

Whoopi Goldberg even jumped into the fray to defend Sara against Sunny, saying that all parents have used Santa’s naughty list on their children at one point or another.

Sunny doubled down on the ladies and said, “No, I haven’t. My kids are little precious cherub angels.” Sara clarified that her kids are little hoodlums, saying, “Mine are not.” At least this time, the ladies shared their views without telling anyone to shut up, as Joy Behar had done to Sunny recently.

The View fans weigh in on the naughty list debate

One fan said the “naughty/nice list is to get your kids to not act like a little brat.” Another fan said that learning to “take the consequences of their actions” starts with Santa Claus and his naughty or nice list.

Another fan targeted Sunny, saying, “No kid is a perfect angel.” One last fan said, “Use what you can while you still can.”

Either way you land on the debate about Santa and threatening your kids with no gifts if they are on Santa’s naughty list; Christmas is coming too soon! Have a merry holiday!

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.