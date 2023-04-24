Succession in Norway: Juvet Landscape Hotel was used in an Oscar-winning movie

Succession season 4 this week placed the children in their father’s shoes as Roman and Kendall Roy had to act as Logan would in a business setting. Specifically, the business setting occurred at a real-life mesmerizing Juvet Landscape Hotel.

The long-gestating GoJo deal found its way to the shores of Norway in the latest episode, where Alexander Skarsgard’s character Matsson hoped to close the deal — a devious move to rush the acquisition on the heels of their father’s death.

Since the episode aired, viewers have been smitten by the filming location for the GoJo retreat. And what might surprise readers is the site itself has been used in another award-winning property.

Here is where readers have seen the hotel before and what to know about the Succession filming location in Norway.

The Juvet Landscape Hotel’s sci-fi beginnings

If the Succession filming location seemed familiar, it was featured in another story involving a billionaire. Specifically, the hotel was the backdrop for Alex Garland’s sci-fi film Ex Machina.

Ex Machina is also an Oscar winner, having won awards for both Best Visual Effects and it claimed a Best Screenplay win for Alex Garland.

Like Skarsgard’s character Matsson, the hotel defines Oscar Isaac’s character Nathan — a Steve Jobs persona — within the film. The Juvet Landscape Hotel in Ex Machina extends Nathan’s out-of-touch billionaire mindset, and the hotel’s isolation and architecture reflect Nathan’s desire for detachment from the outside world.

In other words, it’s the perfect location for negotiations between nepo baby billionaires.

Jóhannes Haukur Jóhannesson and Matthew Macfadyen from Succession. Pic credit: Graeme Hunter/HBO

More about The Juvet Landscape Hotel from Succession

The hotel is located in Valldal, Norway. It has won many accolades for its achievement in architecture. According to the website, the hotel has 24 beds, a bathhouse, a writing lodge, and much more.

While the website does not convey availability or pricing, Hand Luggage Only says some rooms cost as much as $175/per night. Given the location, that is a steal.

But beyond the architecture and layout, the hotel is known for its views with wide open windows that overlook the green Norwegian landscape. It’s a sight to behold, even in the episode.

The showrunners featured other prominent Norway locations, including the Nesaksla mountain, the Atlantic Ocean Road (which is stunning), and much more. Simply put, Succession took full advantage of the Norwegian atmosphere.

It was the perfect setting for a battle of wits and egos between unworthy billionaires.