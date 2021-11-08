Succession Season 4 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

Succession is returning for Season 4. Pic credit: HBO

Succession Season 3 kicked off on October 17, 2021.

Fans are already enjoying the new season, and HBO knows that it has a hit on its hands.

The third season of Succession was just as popular as the rest, with a 95% Tomatometer rating, certified fresh by critics.

With a great cast and a dark, and way too real storyline, it is gaining more fans by the day.

As a result, it has already been announced whether there will be a fourth season of Succession following the season that just got underway.

Here is everything we know so far about Succession Season 4.

Is there going to be a Season 4 of Succession?

HBO revealed some good news in a press release at the end of October 2021.

The network renewed Succession for a fourth season on HBO.

​​Created by Jesse Armstrong, Succession kicked off its nine-episode third season on October 17, with new episodes debuting Sunday nights at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT.

New episodes air on HBO and are available to stream on HBO Max.

The Succession season three premiere drew over 1.4 million viewers across all platforms, marking a series high and the best premiere night of any HBO Original series since the launch of HBO Max.

“With each season of Succession, Jesse Armstrong has continued to surpass our wildest expectations, pulling us deeper into the Roy family’s inner sanctum with indelible wit, humanity, and precision,” Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming said in the email statement.

“This season is undoubtedly no exception, and we couldn’t be more excited for all that’s in store in this next season ahead.”

Release date latest: When does Succession Season 4 come out?

There is no telling when Succession Season 4 will arrive. However, we can venture a guess.

Season 3 will not end until December 12, 2021, so there is still plenty of time left to enjoy this season of the show.

The first season arrived in June 2018 and ended in August 2018. Season 2 arrived in August 2019 and wrapped up in October 2019. Season 3 then arrived in October 2021 and returned in December 2021.

If they keep up the same pattern, there is a chance Succession Season 4 could arrive in December 2022. However, expect it to arrive sooner.

Since the announcement already came, they can start shooting and have it ready for fans by October 2022. Either way, expect the series to be back late next year.

We will update this article with news when the Succession Season 4 release date is announced.

Succession Season 4 cast updates

There is no clue who will return for Season 4 of Succession since Season 3 is still airing on HBO.

The Succession season 3 cast features Brian Cox as Logan Roy, the billionaire founder of media and entertainment conglomerate Waystar RoyCo. His primary focus is his company rather than his children.

Jeremy Strong is Kendall Roy, the second son of Logan Roy from his second marriage. The presumed successor to Logan, Kendall struggles to prove his worth to his father.

Sarah Snook is Siobhan “Shiv” Roy, the youngest child and only daughter of Logan Roy from his second marriage. She was a left-leaning political fixer but left politics to focus on building a future at Waystar.

Kieran Culkin is Roman Roy, the third and youngest son of Logan Roy from his second marriage. Roman is immature, does not take responsibilities seriously, and often finds himself lacking the common sense his father requires of him.

Alan Ruck is Connor Roy, the eldest son of Logan Roy from his first marriage. Connor is mostly removed from corporate affairs and announced his bid for President of the United States.

Nicholas Braun is Greg Hirsch, the opportunistic great-nephew of Logan Roy and grandson of Ewan Roy.

The cast also includes Matthew Macfadyen as Tom Wambsgans, Peter Friedman as Frank Vernon, J. Smith-Cameron as Gerri Kellman, Dagmara Dominczyk as Karolina Novotney, Justine Lupe as Willa Ferreyra, David Rasche as Karl Muller, Fisher Stevens as Hugo Baker, and Hiam Abbass as Marcia Roy.

Succession Season 4 spoilers

Succession Season 3 finds Logan in a perilous position, scrambling to secure familial, political, and financial alliances after he was ambushed by his rebellious son Kendall.

After Kendall’s impulsive decision to expose the company’s sprawling scandal, the family is left to contemplate their future.

Tensions rise as a bitter corporate battle threatens to turn into a family civil war, with the Roy family navigating the looming question of who will take over in a post-Logan world.

HBO has yet to announce when Succession Season 4 will premiere.