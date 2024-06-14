Station 19 star Danielle Savre joins new show

Danielle Savre from Station 19 quickly found a new job.

Danielle starred as firefighter Maya Bishop on Station 19 for years.

Her character was an important one to the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off, not just for the show, but because of the relationship her character had.

Maya is the current captain and former lieutenant of Station 19 of the Seattle Fire Department.

Maya’s wife (Carina DeLuca-Bishop) popped by Station 19 but should return to Grey’s Anatomy in the fall. It led to rumors that Maya could also appear on Grey’s Anatomy.

That doesn’t appear to be in the cards.

Danielle Savre to star on NBC’s Found

Found is the show where Danielle will appear this fall. Her role is mysterious, so we may have to wait for further details.

This exciting news comes from a TVLine report.

A 22-episode order for Found Season 2 was ordered by NBC, giving the new show some room to breathe during the 2024-2025 television season.

Found stars Shanola Hampton as Gabi Mosely, a woman who uses her experiences of being abducted as a child to help locate and help abduction victims.

The cast of Found also features Mark-Paul Gosselaar (Saved by the Bell) as Gabi’s former kidnapper Hugh Evans, Kelli Williams (Lie to Me, The Practice) as investigator Margaret Reed, and Brett Dalton (Agents of S.H.E.I.L.D.) as Detective Mark Trent.

Gabrielle Walsh as intern Lacey Quinn, Arlen Escarpeta as tech genius Zeke, and Karan Oberoi as security expert Dhan Rana round out the players.

Danielle Savre has joined the fold and should be in an important role when the show returns from its summer hiatus.

Station 19 won’t be resurrected

Fan petitions to save Station 19 gained much traction this spring, but it wasn’t enough to save the Grey’s Anatomy spin-off from cancelation.

The Station 19 cast will now splinter off to other projects.

It was recently revealed that Jason George is returning to Grey’s Anatomy as a series regular. Jason plays Ben Warren, who was a firefighter on Station 19 after being a doctor on Grey’s Anatomy for years. Ben is also married to Miranda Bailey (Chandra Wilson), a general surgeon and Director of the Residency Program. She is also the former Chief of Surgery.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 21 debuts in the fall on ABC. Stay tuned to learn if more people from Station 19 will crossover, or if any of them will appear in guest-starring roles should a situation involving fire arise again.

Station 19 is streaming on Hulu. Found is streaming on Peacock.