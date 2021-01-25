Station 19 next episode: When does the cast return in 2021?

The Station 19 cast is back to work but we have a wait until the next new episode arrives. Pic credit: ABC

Station 19 Season 4 isn’t very close to returning to ABC. That’s the bad news.

The good news is that there are still more episodes coming and there are still a lot of interesting stories left to tell.

The winter hiatus has already seemed like a long one, especially since it has been more than a month since we last saw a new installment for the Thursday night show.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Fans should prepare for it to last a bit longer, though, because we aren’t really close to that new episode yet.

When is Station 19 next episode?

The first 2021 episode for Station 19 comes on Thursday, March 4. That date may have caused some fans to reread the sentence because it seems like it is so far off. But, it’s right.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, there were delays in getting the show back on the air and then there were additional delays in getting new episodes filmed.

There was even another recent delay when it came to getting production restarted after the winter break. An increase in COVID-19 cases within the state of California caused the production of new episodes to get delayed again

Station 19 is filmed mostly in California, even though the show is based in Seattle, which means they have to adhere to the state regulations and safety hurdles.

One way to try to see a positive spin in all of this is that there is now a lot of time left to re-watch the first five episodes of Station 19 Season 4 before the show returns in March.

Storytelling with Jaina Lee Ortiz from Station 19

A number of familiar faces from ABC have been participating in something that the network calls the Magic Of Storytelling. Now, actress Jaina Lee Ortiz (she plays Andy Herrera on the show) has given some of her time to do it as well.

Below is a video of Ortiz reading a version of Alice in Wonderland that kids might enjoy seeing. It is a story from My First Disney Classics Storybook and it presents shorter versions of some of the best classics to come from Disney over the years.

Get the kids, pull up a chair, and enjoy the video that lasts about three minutes in length.

We are pleased to have @JainaLeeOrtiz from @ABCNetwork's @Station19 as a part of the #MagicOfStorytelling. Listen in as she takes us down the rabbit hole with 'Alice in Wonderland' from 'My First Disney Classics Storybook.' Learn more at https://t.co/HOT7MysbqN. pic.twitter.com/QBW3cJtMh6 — Disney CSR (@DisneyCSR) January 22, 2021

As one final reminder, the 2021 Station 19 return date arrives on Thursday, March 4 on ABC. The episode will air in the familiar time slot for the show, beginning at 8/7c and leading into the next new episode of Grey’s Anatomy.

Station 19 airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.