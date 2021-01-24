When is Grey’s Anatomy back on in 2021 with new episodes?

Not all of Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been about Meredith Grey. Pic credit: ABC

When Grey’s Anatomy comes back on in 2021, it will serve as a continuation of the dramatic Season 17.

So far this season, we have seen the return of several former Grey’s Anatomy cast members and also a few current ones facing down death.

We still don’t know how everything is going to play out for Meredith Grey, either, as she had to be placed on a ventilator during the fall finale.

Unfortunately, it will still be weeks before Grey’s Anatomy returns to the ABC Thursday night schedule with new episodes. It’s going to feel like a really long time.

When is Grey’s Anatomy back on in 2021?

The first Grey’s Anatomy 2021 episode airs on Thursday, March 4. Even though it’s been more than a month since the last new episode aired on ABC, the winter hiatus has a long way to go.

Season 17, Episode 7 of Grey’s Anatomy will air at 9/8c on its return date, maintaining the time slot right after the new episodes of Station 19.

There are still rumors floating around that this could be the final season of Grey’s Anatomy, but we hope that doesn’t end up being the case.

Actress Chandra Wilson, who continues to play Dr. Miranda Bailey on the Grey’s Anatomy cast, recently shared some thoughts she has about the series finale of the show. She really doesn’t want it to take place during a shortened season that has been heavily impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson has the right thoughts, as the safety measures have made it hard to really get back to the core of what has made past seasons of Grey’s Anatomy so good for the viewers.

Still time to re-watch Grey’s Anatomy Season 17

With so many weeks until the new episodes of Grey’s Anatomy debut in 2021, it gives fans a lot of time to re-watch the first six episodes of Season 17.

A lot has taken place already this season, with the overarching plot being that Meredith Grey (played by Ellen Pompeo) has been at death’s door.

While she has been sick in her hospital bed, Meredith has reunited with people from her past. That includes husband Derek Shepherd (played by Patrick Dempsey) and George O’Malley (played by T.R. Knight). It was a treat for viewers to get to see Derek and George back on the show.

If Meredith continues to struggle with her health, could we see the return of some more characters during the 2021 premiere of Grey’s Anatomy? It’s certainly possible, especially with how many fans have been asking to see the return of Lexie Grey (Chyler Leigh).

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.