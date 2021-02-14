Ray Park hints Darth Maul return to Star Wars universe

Ray Park as Darth Maul in Phantom Menace. Pic credit: LucasFilm

Out of the entire Star Wars prequel trilogy, the one new character that fans became obsessed with was Darth Maul.

Sadly, Maul died in his debut movie, so there was little for fans to enjoy past the idea of the evil Sith warrior. That changed when he returned in the Star Wars animated world, but now there might be more coming soon.

Ray Park hinted on Instagram that Darth Maul might be coming back.

Darth Maul returning to Star Wars?

The Instagram post from actor Ray Park, who portrayed Darth Maul in Star Wars Episode 1: The Phantom Menace, showed the Darth Maul headpiece, which was designed but not yet painted.

Along with the photo was the following caption:

Meet me on Dathomir! SITH LIFE!

What was also fun was the location that Ray Park was when he made the post — the fictional Star Wars planet of Tatooine.

One of the upcoming Disney+ Star Wars series is Obi-Wan Kenobi: An Original Series, and it takes place on Tatooine.

There are some hints that Ray Park could return as Darth Maul in this series.

How can Darth Maul return to Star Wars?

As for how this could happen, Denise Gough signed on to play a live-action version of Duchess Satine Kryze in Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Obi-Wan and Qui-Gon went to save the Dutchess from bounty hunters and he wanted to help save her from a group that wanted to stop her goals for peace. The two fell in love, but he left to train to become a Jedi Warrior and their relationship had to end.

In Star Wars: The Clone Wars animated series, she died in Obi-Wan’s arms. Her death came when she was impaled by Darth Maul.

While the Obi-Wan series has him on Tatooine, where he watched over a young Luke Skywalker from a distance, the series will have flashbacks likely carrying the series.

With the Dutchess returning, expect Darth Maul to be there as well and for the series to further their relationship.

It is important to remember that Darth Maul did not die after Phantom Menace and he eventually had a lightsaber battle with Obi-Wan on Tatooine, so maybe they will play out that event again, this time in a live-action setting.

This is just speculation, and there is always a chance Darth Maul could return in another form in the Star Wars universe. There are eleven new Star Wars series coming to Disney+ in the next few years.