Soulmates AMC season finale exclusive: Late night call

Soulmates is a new AMC anthology series based around one single idea. What if you could find love with 100-percent accuracy if you pay a company that specializes in it.

Soulmates takes place 15 years in the future and centers on a company known as Soul Connex. This company developed a test that can determine the person that anyone is most meant to fall in love with and guarantees 100-percent accuracy.

As expected with shows dealing with future technology, especially those advertising perfection every time, things don’t always go right.

Tonight on AMC, Soulmates airs its Season 1 finale, titled The (Power) Ballad of Caitlin Jones. The synopsis for the episode is simple:

As the preview clip above shows, things might not be going well for her after receiving a late-night phone call from Nathan asking her to come over. However, when she shows up, she sees something through the window that makes her feel her whole love life might be falling apart.

Whether this is just a misunderstanding, or as the synopsis says, a dark secret Caitlin is about to discover, you will have to watch the episode to discover for yourself.

The Soulmates Season 1 finale is the last of six episodes that stand on their own while tying into the overall arc of the company promising to make people’s dreams of finding love come true.

The episodes show married couples taking the test to determine if they should go on with their marriages. Newly matched couples debate whether the speed of their commitment is really true love. And, single people take the test and wait for their perfect match to also take the test.

That final example is what happens in the season finale.

Soulmates was created by Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) and Will Bridges (writer of Black Mirror episodes Shut Up and Dance and USS Callister). The first season featured stars such as Bill Skarsgard (Stephen King’s It), Malin Akerman (Watchmen), Charlie Heaton (Stranger Things), and Betsy Brandt (Breaking Bad).

The season finale of Soulmates airs Monday on AMC at 10/9c.