Y&R star Melissa Claire Egan opens up about fertility struggles for #WomenSupportingWomen challenge

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan is opening up about her fertility struggles as part of the #WomenSupportingWomen challenge.
It is the latest Instagram challenge honoring the beauty of women. The challenge is a movement where women post black and white photos of themselves and then nominate other women to do the same. It is aimed to show women building each other up and spreading positivity.
The vast majority of women are posting glamorous shots to show off their beauty. Some women are showing rare, no makeup pictures, and others are showing off their fun side.
Melissa decided to add another layer to the challenge. She is forgoing the glamor shot and keeping it real by sharing a raw, emotional message.
What message did Melissa share?
The soap opera vet used a black and white photo of herself at a fertility clinic as she continues her ongoing journey to have a baby with her husband, Matt Katrosa. She explained in her post that she wanted to support women more honestly. No, it is not a slam against others in the viral trend.
“From today. At a fertility clinic. Dealing with some sh*t. This is the real stuff women go through, and I thought I’d also share this, to all the wonderful women out there, including my own personal tribe of best girlfriends and supporters. Being a woman isn’t easy!! But we’re tough, and WE GOT THIS. Love all you women warriors!!! #womensupportingwomen,” she wrote in her post.
Wow, what a powerful, real, and honest message for women everywhere.
Melissa’s fertility struggles
Although Melissa didn’t share details of her appointment at the clinic, fans know Melissa has struggled to become a mom for years.
The talented actress first opened up about her struggle to have a baby in 2018. Melissa suffered a miscarriage in January 2018 but did not share her heartfelt story publicly for months.
Her miscarriage was never a secret. Melissa shared in an Instagram post where she was candid about her loss. There wasn’t a particular reason she kept the news private. It was merely how it played out.
A friend’s miscarriage story and Carrie Underwood’s interview about her miscarriage prompted Melissa to share her own heartbreak. She wanted to do her part to let women know there is no shame, no embarrassment, and a ton of support for any female going through the terrible loss.
Y&R beauty Melissa Claire Egan shared a raw photo and message about fertility in honor of the #WomenSupportWomen challenge. Fans have flooded her post with praise, their own stories, and thanks for Melissa’s openness.
The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.