Y&R star Melissa Claire Egan opens up about fertility struggles for #WomenSupportingWomen challenge

The Young and the Restless star Melissa Claire Egan is opening up about her fertility struggles as part of the #WomenSupportingWomen challenge.

It is the latest Instagram challenge honoring the beauty of women. The challenge is a movement where women post black and white photos of themselves and then nominate other women to do the same. It is aimed to show women building each other up and spreading positivity.

The vast majority of women are posting glamorous shots to show off their beauty. Some women are showing rare, no makeup pictures, and others are showing off their fun side.

Melissa decided to add another layer to the challenge. She is forgoing the glamor shot and keeping it real by sharing a raw, emotional message.

What message did Melissa share?

The soap opera vet used a black and white photo of herself at a fertility clinic as she continues her ongoing journey to have a baby with her husband, Matt Katrosa. She explained in her post that she wanted to support women more honestly. No, it is not a slam against others in the viral trend.