Why isn’t The Bold and the Beautiful on?

The Bold and the Beautiful viewers who tune in to watch their favorite CBS soap today and tomorrow will be disappointed.

After just three new episodes this week, viewers must wait until Monday when the show returns.

Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) is upset about Hope (Annika Noelle) turning down his proposal, which could be dangerous for everyone involved.

When things were beginning to heat up between Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope, Wednesday’s show was over.

This storyline has been long and drug out, but the writers are about to breathe new life into it.

So, what’s coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful when it returns?

Why isn’t The Bold and the Beautiful airing?

It’s officially spring, so it’s time for March Madness.

CBS preempts The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful each year to use their timeslots to broadcast the games.

Several college basketball fans wait for this moment all year, and they tune in to see their favorite team try to beat the competition.

Unfortunately, the games will take up the CBS timeslots for Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22.

The Bold and the Beautiful will return in its regular timeslot on Monday, April 1.

What’s coming up on The Bold and the Beautiful?

As Wednesday’s show ended, it was evident that the feud between Steffy and Hope was reignited.

The raven-haired beauty is upset that the blonde would lead Thomas on and play with his emotions, especially given how he’s acted in the past.

Thomas has worked hard to clean up his act, but everyone is worried one slip could send him backsliding.

Steffy has become more assertive, and when Hope tries to go there with her, she won’t stand for it. Will things turn physical between the stepsisters?

Speculation is that Steffy butting in and pushing Hope and Thomas apart will backfire. Hope and Finn (Tanner Novlan) have gotten close, and as he continues to work through the issues he has with Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death, Hope is there to be understanding and supportive.

Men are a huge point of contention between them — look at Liam (Scott Clifton). Speaking of the Spencer son — he will be there waiting in the wings for Steffy if or when she ends up separated from Finn.

With May sweeps coming up, the writers are already putting heightened drama into motion.

Be sure to tune in next week to see what happens between Steffy and Hope.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.