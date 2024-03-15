The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Hope’s answer gives way to chaos

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes tease another week of more of the same.

Between Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death and Steffy’s (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) family going hard on him, Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to grapple with reality and his feelings.

As the half-hour soap teeters on repetition, three storylines are in play. They will also be front and center next week.

Things are good for Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope (Annika Noelle) now, but will they stay that way as they continue to be on opposite sides of the Finn and Steffy situation?

Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) father has been a hot topic for months, which seems to be getting closer to a reality after this week. Will she find out the truth about her father and who he is?

Let’s take a look at what’s happening next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

March Madness takes over

There are only three new episodes of The Bold and the Beautiful next week as basketball’s March Madness takes over on CBS.

This is an annual thing, so it shouldn’t come as a surprise. However, it is a bummer for viewers looking forward to their five weekly episodes.

Thursday, March 21, and Friday, March 22, will have no new shows due to basketball games taking over Bold’s timeslot.

Don’t worry, though. Plenty of drama can be packed in the three Monday through Wednesday episodes.

Hope answers Thomas

While in the middle of all the chaos, Thomas swept Hope off her feet and pleaded with her to accept his proposal.

Next week, she’ll answer him. What she says will have repercussions, including reigniting her feud with Steffy. But is it because of her answer or because of her meddling in her life with Finn?

Meanwhile, Carter (Lawrence Saint-Victor) assures Liam (Scott Clifton) that Thomas has changed. He isn’t buying it, though.

Poppy and Luna remain at odds

As Luna continues to cry on Bill’s (Don Diamont) shoulder, Poppy (Romy Park) wants Finn to make her a promise.

Something is going on here, but what remains to be seen.

The mystery surrounding Luna’s paternity has been pushed front and center again, and the next logical step appears to be a DNA test.

Is this where things are headed as May sweeps loom just six weeks away?

Be sure to tune in next week, as there are only three new episodes, but they are packed with drama.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.