The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Sheila’s death continues to haunt Finn

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week tease that it’s more of the same from the CBS soap.

As everyone works through Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death at the hands of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), relationships are put to the test.

There’s also the secret Luna (Lisa Yamada) has been keeping from RJ (Joshua Hoffman) about sleeping with Zende (Delon de Metz) that is back at the forefront.

Poppy (Romy Park) and her mints could cost Luna everything she has worked hard for — just like Li (Naomi Matsuda) warned.

It’s been a chaotic couple of weeks following the ending of February sweeps, and it seems that isn’t changing anytime soon.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Finn continues to struggle

Finn (Tanner Novlan) continues to struggle with the loss of Sheila at the hands of his wife.

He finds support in Hope (Annika Noelle), who will continue to be there for him next week as he deals with hallucinations and grief.

Losing his birth mother is affecting him in a way no one could have seen coming (except for the viewers), and it will continue to rock Finn and Steffy’s marriage.

Liam (Scott Clifton) is waiting in the wings for Steffy, as he has shown support for his ex-wife. There are rumblings that Hope and Finn could end up romantically intertwined, which would undoubtedly up the drama.

Luna finds comfort in Bill Spencer

It’s only a matter of time before the truth about Luna and Zende comes out.

The guilt is wreaking havoc on her, and next week, when RJ sings her praises, she breaks down in tears. She is consumed with feeling bad about what happened, and her mom and Zende continue to press her to keep quiet.

Luna will find comfort in Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) when she needs someone to lean on. He isn’t her father, but she trusts him when she can’t trust her mom.

Thomas and Hope continue to grow close

Despite being on different sides of Sheila’s death, Thomas (Matthew Atkinson) and Hope are still working on their growing connection.

They will enjoy a romantic dinner together, remembering their time in Italy and where their love connection began.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will push Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) to give Thomas grace as he encourages his son to price his love boldly.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.