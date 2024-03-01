The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Steffy and Finn spend time apart after Sheila’s death

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that the fallout of what happened at Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn’s (Tanner Novlan) house continues.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) death will have repercussions on relationships across the board.

February sweeps went out with a bang, and now chaos looms in Los Angeles.

Steffy and Finn will have to deal with what happened in their home and where their marriage will go from here. His feelings for Sheila were complicated, but he didn’t want to see her dead.

Their extended family members will all have opinions, too. Things become complicated as they voice where they stand on the matter.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Ridge wants to protect Steffy

Spoilers for The Bold and the Beautiful tease that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) will go above and beyond for Steffy.

He’ll make a request of Chief Baker (Dan Martin). And we’re inclined to believe the officer will work to help the Forresters, especially after eliminating Sheila and her reign of terror.

However, we have to wonder how Finn will feel about everything after she took off before Chief Baker could question Steffy.

Ridge isn’t happy with Finn and his reaction to the news about what happened between Sheila and Steffy. He was also upset that he wasn’t at home to support his wife.

When Liam (Scott Clifton) finds out what happens, he takes the opportunity to swoop in. He lets Finn know that if he doesn’t step up, he will.

Finn leans on Hope

As Friday’s episode closed, Hope (Annika Noelle) comforted Finn on the couch at Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) apartment. Deacon had already run out — and he ends up at the cliffhouse to confront Steffy.

Hope has been there for him as he works through the complicated feelings about Sheila’s actions, and now she will be there for him as he deals with the feelings surrounding her death.

Speculation about their relationship crossing the line is rife; we can see it happening because it is a soap. Hope has been compassionate with Finn, and as he deals with his emotions, Steffy isn’t the one he wants to talk to.

Sheila isn’t through wreaking havoc on Finn and Steffy, even in death. Her existence and subsequent passing will be the biggest obstacle the couple will deal with, and their marriage may not survive.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.