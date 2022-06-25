Why aren’t Y&R stars Melissa Ordway and Jason Thompson at the Daytime Emmys?

Melissa and Jason had the same reason for missing the annual awards show. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/carrie-nelson

The Young and the Restless stars Melissa Ordway and Jason Thompson aren’t at the Daytime Emmys, despite both being nominated

Jason, who plays Billy Abbott on the CBS show, was nominated for Best Actor. Melissa, who plays Abby Newman Chancellor on the daytime drama, earned a nod for Best Support Actress.

Unfortunately, neither of the talented stars could make the highly anticipated event for a very good reason. They tested positive for COVID-19.

Y&R star Jason Thompson shares message after positive COVID-19 test

Ahead of the 2022 Daytime Emmy Awards, Jason took to Instagram to break the news that he would not attend the awards ceremony.

In a video, Jason revealed he tested positive for COVID-19 and was pretty bummed out about it. The actor shared his symptoms are mild and more like a cold. Jason also acknowledged he’s lucky and grateful for having a mild case.

Then Jason addressed the fact he would have to skip the Daytime Emmys, an event he was looking forward to after two years of the ceremony being held virtually.

“I won’t be attending the @daytimeemmys tomorrow night and that’s a bummer!! To all my fellow nominees and friends, I wish you all the best, have a fantastic night celebrating what we do. To the best fans in the world, like most of you I will be watching from home cheering on our favorites on @cbstv!! Thank you for an amazing year @youngandrestlesscbs and @sonypictures. I’ll be back to work in a week or so to try and earn another invite to the big night!!! Lots is love! ♥️” he captioned the video.

Jason acknowledged the other actors in his category and wished everyone good luck, especially his good friend Peter Bergman (Jack).

Melissa Ordway ‘cried lots of tears’ following COVID-19 positive result

The Young and the Restless beauty Melissa also used social media to break the news she had tested positive for COIVID-19. The actress shared a lengthy statement revealing she is asymptomatic and that no one in her family is sick.

Then she admitted the tears had been flowing because she couldn’t attend the Daytime Emmy Awards.

“It has always been a dream of mine to be nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award and to bring my parents to the show. It was about to come true, until I tested positive for Covid yesterday afternoon. I’m so disappointed that I won’t be able to celebrate with everyone on Friday. I’ve cried lots of tears,” Melissa wrote.

Melissa sent out good wishes to her Y&R family and the entire daytime community attending the event. She thanked her parents and fans for their continued support over the years.

News that Jason Thompson and Melissa Ordway have tested positive for COVID-19 could mean Billy and Abby will be recast briefly. Neither of them mentioned they would have to be off the hit soap opera, but it is possible depending on their shooting schedule for the show.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.