The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week: Victor sets a trap, Tessa in crisis, and Chelsea’s offer

Victor’s ruthless side keeps showing on Y&R. Pic credit: CBS

The Young and the Restless spoilers for next week’s episodes of the hit CBS soap opera tease its more of the same in Genoa City.

Ahead of July sweeps, Y&R sets the stage for more explosive moments focused on two hot-button storylines. Taking down Ashland (Robert Newman) and Diane (Susan Walters) remain at the forefront of the daytime drama, and that’s not changing anytime soon.

There are also a couple of storylines gaining traction that will give fans something to look forward to as the summer heats up on the show.

Victor has a one-track mind

The Newman family is beginning to sound like a broken record, especially Victor (Eric Braeden). As Victoria (Amelia Heinle) and Ashland move forward with their new life, Victor devises another plan to bring down Ashland.

Victor sets a trap for Ashland after learning what his rival has planned. Meanwhile, Victoria finds herself in a compromising position before the week is over as Ashland makes a shocking discovery.

Another person caught in the middle of Victor’s plan is Adam (Mark Grossman). While Sally (Courtney Hope) and Adam score a major victory, their happiness is short-lived thanks to Victor delivering an ultimatum to his son.

Over with Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), she remains determined to rid Genoa City of Diane. Nikki turns to Victor for help, giving the mustache another outlet for his anger.

Tessa and Chelsea face tough choices

Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Summer (Allison Lanier) continue to woo Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) into designing for Marchetti. The offer causes tension between Chelsea and Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson), putting their friendship on the line.

A medical condition puts a damper on Tessa (Cait Fairbanks) and Mariah’s (Camryn Grimes) wedded bliss. It sounds like the sore throat Tessa recently had turns into something more serious.

Other people dealing with challenging situations are Nate (Sean Dominic) and Billy (Jason Thompson).

When Nate seeks out Imani (Leigh-Ann Rose) for a favor, she uses the situation to her advantage. Billy has been floundering for some time, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Lily (Christel Khalil), who suggests he takes things in a new direction.

More Newman and Abbott family drama

In an attempt to help his family, Nick (Joshua Morrow) contemplates leaving town to find dirt on Victoria and Ashland. After Nick’s put in a position where his loyalty is tested, the decision to put himself in the middle of the Newman family drama will be a lot easier.

The Abbott family continues to navigate Diane very carefully. Jack (Peter Bergman) stands his ground with Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) after she reverts back to her old deceptive ways of dealing with Diane.

Speaking of Diane, she pulls out the sympathy card to lure Jack in hook, line, and sinker. It’s a good thing Jack has Phyllis watching out for him even if he doesn’t appreciate it because he is buying into Diane’s new changed act.

So much juicy entertainment going down in Genoa City, be sure to tune in daily so not a moment is missed.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays on CBS.