Who’s leaving Days of our Lives in fall 2023?

Days of our Lives spoilers tease more cast changes are coming to the hit Peacock soap opera this fall.

It’s common for Days to go through casting changes multiple times a year.

The daytime drama is like a revolving door with many stars coming and going occasionally.

Hot on the heels of several stars returning to say goodbye to Victor and beloved actor John Aniston, news of a cast shake-up comes.

Several leading ladies are exiting Salem this fall, which will definitely lead to trouble for some fan-favorite couples.

Let’s take a look at who’s saying goodbye to Salem this fall.

Who is leaving Days of our Lives in the fall of 2023?

Camila Banus revealed in the spring that she had wrapped her role as Gabi Hernandez. Since the show films so far in advance, Days fans won’t see Gabi’s exit until late October or early November.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, Martha Madison revealed last month that she’s no longer playing Belle Black. The actress opted to leave after her character wasn’t being utilized. Based on her last day of filming, Belle’s exit should play out in November or December.

Jen Lilley is also exiting the role of Theresa Donovan, although the character isn’t going anywhere. The actress recently shared how her return led to Theresa being recast but did not share when the switcheroo happens.

This week, Chanel (Raven Bowens) chooses Johnny (Carson Boatman) over Talia (Aketra Sevillian), and now it seems that Aketra isn’t filming Days of our Lives anymore.

Taking to Instagram the other day, Aketra showed what she’s been up to lately.

A reply in the comments section shared that Aketra has exited the Peacock soap opera.

“Why you are still not on our show is beyond me!!! You are a beautiful light! To bigger and better! ❤️ @dayspeacock,” wrote Arianne Zucker (Nicole).

Pic credit: @aketra.sevillian/Instagram

Speaking of Arianne, there’s speculation she will be leaving the show as Nicole, but nothing has been confirmed.

The same goes for Nadia Bjorlin (Chloe). The rumor mill has been buzzing she’s out, with no confirmation, though.

More Days of our Lives casting news

Along with the several exits looming this fall, a couple more special Salem returns are on the horizon. Paul (Christopher Sean) and Andrew (Colton Little) are headed back to town this week.

One reason has to do with Paul meeting his new grandfather Timothy (Dick Van Dyke). The other gives Andrew a chance to reconnect with his trouble-making sister, Theresa.

Plenty of changes are coming to Days this fall, so stay tuned for more details on these comings and goings on the show.

Days of our Lives airs weekdays on Peacock.