Who is Ivy on The Bold and the Beautiful?

Look out, Los Angeles, Ivy Forrester (Ashleigh Brewer) is back!

Ivy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful this week after being away for six years.

Some long-time viewers will remember her, and others may need a refresher since it’s been a while since she was on-screen.

Ivy debuted on Bold in 2014 and left the canvas in 2018 after four years on the CBS soap.

When it was announced that she was returning, there was speculation about what would bring her back to town. One theory was that she would be the new woman in Thomas’ (Matthew Atkinson) life, but that doesn’t appear to be the case.

As we wait to find out what Ivy has up her sleeve, here’s a little crash course on who she is and what happened while she was in Los Angeles.

Who is Ivy Forrester?

Obviously, the Aussie beauty is a member of the Forrester family, but she isn’t a daughter or sister to anyone currently on-screen.

Ivy is Eric’s (John McCook) niece. She arrived in Los Angeles to take over Quinn’s (Rena Sofer) position working on the jewelry line after Eric and Rick (Jacob Young) recruited her.

While working at the fashion house, she met her best friend, Aly Forrester (Ashlyn Pearce). The two became close, and when Aly died at the hands of Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood), it marked the beginning of a feud between the women.

Ivy’s relationships

Throughout her time on The Bold and the Beautiful, Ivy was romantically involved with Liam (Scott Clifton), Wyatt (Darin Brooks), and Thomas.

The relationships were short-lived, but some residual feelings remain for Ivy, especially regarding Liam.

Ivy returns to The Bold and the Beautiful and meets Liam at Il Giardino, revealing that she still has feelings for him. The two share a kiss, which happens just as Steffy walks into the restaurant.

And speaking of Steffy, she and Ivy have some seriously bad blood. Despite trying to befriend each other, they left on terrible terms.

The women don’t get along, with Ivy having a restraining order on Steffy at one point. As you can imagine, that will complicate things with Liam, as he shares a daughter with Steffy.

However, this could also be the push Steffy needs to give in to her feelings for Liam, especially with everything happening between her and Finn (Tanner Novlan).

Seeing where the writers go with Ivy’s return to Los Angeles will be interesting. Will she go back to Forrester? How long will she stick around?

Be sure to tune in to see Ivy back in action.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.