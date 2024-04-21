The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Deacon and Finn search for Sheila and Brooke consoles Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers tease that Deacon’s (Sean Kanan) power of persuasion is on point.

He’s been absolutely sure that Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) is alive, and with the new information about Sugar (Kimberlin Brown), his level of concern for his lady love is high.

Hope (Annika Noelle), Finn (Tanner Novlan), and Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes) have all told him he’s crazy, but this week, that all changes.

Meanwhile, Luna (Lisa Yamada) came clean with RJ (Joshua Hoffman). She is worried as she realizes she has broken his heart.

Who else but Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) is there to console her and assure her it wasn’t her fault?

Here's what this week has in store for The Bold and the Beautiful fans.

Deacon and Finn partner up

Despite finding it hard to believe his birth mother is still alive, it seems Finn has seen the light after speaking with Deacon.

When Lauren (Tracey E. Bregman) told Deacon about Sugar, he realized that Steffy didn’t kill Sheila.

Finn and Deacon set out to look for Sheila and come across a man who seemingly recognizes her. With the two on the lookout, they will find her alive, right?

A flip of the scene shows Steffy at Forrester talking to Liam (Scott Clifton) about how Deacon is an “idiot” to believe Sheila is alive. They are laughing now, but it won’t be the same story when they find out the truth.

This also raises questions about what will happen to Steffy when everyone learns she killed Sugar, not Sheila.

Brooke comforts Luna

If anyone on The Bold and the Beautiful knows about “accidental cheating,” it’s Brooke Logan.

She learns about what happened between Luna and Zende (Delon de Metz) and immediately goes to bat for the fashion intern.

The Bold and the Beautiful preview shows Brooke talking to RJ and placing all the blame on Poppy (Romy Park). She knows that Luna took her mom’s “special” mints on accident, and what happened shouldn’t be on her shoulders.

Another scene shows Brooke comforting a teary-eyed Luna. They look to be having a heart-to-heart at Forrester. She wants her son to be happy and knows Luna is the one for him.

Will RJ forgive Luna? What will Steffy do when she finds out Finn teamed up with Deacon to find Sheila?

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.