The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week: Deacon searches for Sheila and Brooke defends Luna

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for next week’s episodes of the CBS soap tease that it’s more of the same with a few new developments.

Sheila’s (Kimberlin Brown) situation is still being debated, especially with the addition of Sugar (Kimberlin Brown) to the story.

While Deacon (Sean Kanan) continues to search for answers, those around him are growing tired of his glimmer of hope.

Meanwhile, relationships are being tested after the revelation of Luna’s (Lisa Yamada) one night with Zende (Delon de Metz).

As the days inch closer to May sweeps, the drama builds up.

Here’s what to expect next week on The Bold and the Beautiful.

Deacon searches for Sheila

Deacon will be searching for answers, realizing that it was likely Sugar who was cremated and not Sheila.

Based on the information he received from Lauren’s (Tracey E. Bregman) visit to Los Angeles, he is convinced that Sugar was the one Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) killed.

Everyone around him is already sick of hearing that he believes Sheila is alive, and the reason behind it being she had 10 toes.

Steffy’s had enough, but what will she do when she hears the story about Sugar?

Brooke advocates for Luna

As RJ (Joshua Hoffman) comes to terms with what happened between his cousin and Luna, it seems the couple is taking some time apart.

When the week ended, he told Luna how heartbroken he was, even though he understood it wasn’t something she did intentionally.

As Luna reveals that she broke his heart, RJ tells his mom what happened between him and the woman he loves.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) will advocate for the fashion intern. She knows how happy she makes RJ, and after learning about Poppy (Romy Park) and her “special” pills, she clarifies that she thinks he should reconcile with Luna.

And with Brooke in the know, she will likely take things into her own hands and have a conversation with Luna’s mom.

However, we are curious about what happens when Li (Naomi Matsuda) finds out what happened between RJ and Luna because of the mints. She has been lecturing her sister about her recreational use, and now, she just got handed something to prove she was right.

These two storylines will be at the forefront as May sweeps get closer. Expect some unexpected twists, especially concerning the Sheila/Sugar story.

Be sure to tune in daily so that not a moment of the drama is missed.

The Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.