What happened to Lucas on General Hospital? Here’s who’s playing him now

General Hospital pulled a fast one on viewers today when Lucas appeared on screen but was not played by Ryan Carnes.

There was no announcement ahead of the debut and as of now, neither the actor nor the show has spoken out about the situation.

In fact, within the first few minutes of the show, Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) called the tall, dark, and handsome man standing next to Sam (Kelly Monaco), Lucas.

So, what happened to Lucas on General Hospital?

Who is playing Lucas now?

Well, no one is clear on why Ryan Carnes wasn’t standing next to Kelly Monaco on set. No big announcement came up about the role being played by anyone else, and up until just a little while ago, no one knew who the new actor was.

According to Daytime Confidential, Lucas Jones is now being played by Matt Trudeau. He is credited to have appeared on Chicago Fire, but other than that, it appears that he is newer to the acting world.

It appears that this is not a one-time thing and Trudeau will be continuing the role in the future. Seeing him interact with his onscreen family was different, especially without any information.

He popped up out of nowhere, which had several General Hospital viewers confused. Lucas’ storyline was pretty much over when the baby swap storyline was revealed, and since then, he has only been seen a few times.

Why the Lucas recast?

There has been some talk that General Hospital is doing a big revamp with their staff. A number of exits are rumored, and two have been confirmed. Emme Rylan was reportedly fired from the show and William deVry is out as Julian Jerome.

Ryan Carnes has been in the role of Lucas Jones consistently from January 2014 through now. It may have been a contract issue, but neither the show nor Carnes has commented on what happened with today’s show.

Not seeing Ryan in the role of Lucas will take some getting used to, though Matt did a decent job at getting his distaste for Julian. Between him and Sam, there was no room left for the reformed mobster to get through to his children.

It will take some getting used to, but Matt Trudeau may be great in the role of Lucas if the GH writers decent to give him more screen time.

General Hospital airs weekdays on ABC.